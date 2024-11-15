Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Region With 'Baba Yaga' Drone
Date
11/15/2024 12:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air reconnaissance units from a Ukrainian border detachment successfully targeted an ammunition warehouse and two shelters of Russian invading forces in the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published footage of the strike on its website , according to Ukrinform.
Border guards used a "Baba Yaga" drone to hit the enemy positions.
Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
