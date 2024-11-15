At Least 12 More Paramedics Murdered In Israeli Zionist Airstrike On Lebanese Village Total Deaths: 3,386

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 15 (NNN-NNA) – At least 12 paramedics from the civil defence teams were murdered last night, in an Israeli Zionist on their centre in Duris, a village in Baalbek, in eastern Lebanon, Lebanese news website, Elnashra reported.

According to Elnashra, Baalbek Governor, Bachir Khodor, said that, the bodies of 12 civil defence members were recovered from under the rubble, and the debris removal process is still ongoing. He added that, around 20 paramedics were at the centre during the airstrike.

“Contact is lost with the head of the regional civil defence center in Baalbek, Bilal Raad,” he was quoted as saying.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist military has intensified airstrikes on Lebanon, in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel also launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early Oct.

As of yesterday, the death toll from the Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the beginning of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Oct 8, last year, has reached 3,386, while injuries went up to 14,417, most of them women and children.– NNN-NNA