Farooq Abdullah Congratulate SC Order On Bulldozer

Abdullah backed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah's demand for a review of the Indus Water Treaty, arguing that it restricts JK's access to its own resources, with the Chenab, Indus and Jhelum rivers benefiting Pakistan.

“I congratulate the Supreme Court for its rightful decision that a bulldozer cannot be used without prior notice explaining why this action is being taken,” Abdullah told reporters during a visit to Ramban district on Thursday.

The former chief minister, who visited Sangaldan, Ramban and Batote areas of the district and interacted with people, said,“Bulldozers were specifically used against one community, targeting their religious places, madrassas and work places. I congratulate the Supreme Court for taking notice of this.”

He also congratulated the apex court for recognising Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution that needs protection.

Abdullah reiterated the call for a review of the Indus Water Treaty, asserting that it restricts Jammu and Kashmir's access to its own resources, with the Chenab, Indus and Jhelum rivers benefiting Pakistan.

“Omar Sahab recently raised this issue in a meeting of power ministers. He brought up the matter of the Indus Water Treaty, which Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as Prime Minister of India, signed.

“Through this treaty, three rivers from Jammu and Kashmir - the Chenab, Indus and Jhelum - were handed over to Pakistan. In return, India retained the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej,” he said.

Supporting a strong review, he added,“Today, we cannot even take a single drop or a glass of water from these rivers for ourselves. We want its review.”

He further pointed out that Jammu has grown substantially and recalled that during his tenure as chief minister, the government prepared a Rs 200-crore plan to lift water from the Chenab for Jammu but it could not be completed due to the Indus Water Treaty.

“If we want to save people, we need a solution for water. Look at the current administration under the Lt Governor – we don't have electricity but our own power is being given to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while we remain deprived.

“What kind of situation is this?” he questioned.

Expressing concerns about the funds meant for providing safe drinking water to people,

he questioned the fate of the Rs 3,000 crore reportedly allocated for safe drinking water but allegedly mismanaged.

He demanded an investigation into the role of officials involved, calling for accountability.

“We want to review what happened to the 3,000 crore rupees allocated for providing safe drinking water to the people. We will investigate this,” he said.

Abdullah said it has to be investigated.

“That officer is still alive. He is not in the government now, but we will call him to account for this issue.

“Where did those 3,000 crore rupees go? Why was no action taken by the Lt Governor and chief secretary of that time?” he said.

He called for a review of all such decisions.

“We want a review of the treaty provisions that the Lt Governor implemented, giving power to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. We want everything reviewed,” he said.

Abdullah reiterated the pressing need for restoration of statehood to JK and said,“Omar Sahab met with the prime minister and the home minister in the first week. He has now met with the vice president, and he is meeting with the president of India.”

The NC chief further mentioned that the chief minister has also attended a conference of power ministers because of a severe power shortage in the region.

“He will also meet with the finance minister to address our financial situation. We are trying from every angle to improve the state's condition, but this will only happen when we all work together.

“This responsibility cannot just be left to the government. We, too, must monitor the work being done as the government cannot be everywhere. Everyone needs to keep an eye on things,” he urged.

Abdullah also emphasised the importance of stopping the use of outside contractors.

“Are our people so incapable that they can't handle these contracts? All the contractors are from outside and the labourers are from outside.

“Can't our own labourers work here? What have they achieved in these 10 years that people can say we are progressing?” he asked.

Abdullah stressed the importance of restoring the Upper House of the state Assembly to give representation to the marginalised regions and communities.

“I am hopeful that when statehood is restored, the number of ministers will increase. When statehood returns, we will restart the Upper House as well because there are many regions and communities that currently have no representation but they should be represented,” he said.

The former chief minister said during his time, the government provided representation to the regions where no one was advocating for their issues, either in the Assembly or in the government.

“We want this restoration to happen as soon as possible so that these people and groups receive representation, work can be done for them and their problems can be resolved,” he said.

Abdullah voiced deep concerns over the deteriorating infrastructure and lack of basic services in JK. Speaking on the state's healthcare, schools and access to clean drinking water, he highlighted the challenges plaguing the region, particularly mentioning a village in Kulgam where residents lack safe drinking water.

“The government has so much to do that they should not be able to sleep or rest until they bring the state out of these difficulties,” Abdullah urged, calling for immediate action.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now