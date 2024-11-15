(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Revenue Recovery Services (PRRS), Inc., a leader in AI-driven compliance and vehicle activity monitoring, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Tucker, JD, DBA, CAPP, CPP, as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective November 15, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in the parking industry, Tucker is a recognized leader, having held various senior executive roles. Todd assumes the role of Chris

Conley, who has decided to retire and enjoy some well-earned time after 30 years in the parking industry.

Before joining PRRS, Tucker served as President at Parking Logix and has been a leader in multiple tech companies focused on mobility solutions, with two leading to strategic and/or investment transaction outcomes Todd's experience as a parking operations leader/expert and his roles spearheading the development and growth of innovative technology offerings focused on parking provide him with a unique ability to build solutions that meet the needs of today's parking operations.

PRRS is uniquely positioned in gateless parking technology solutions through its machine vision-based technology, which identifies all vehicle activity, enhances compliance, and enables clients to expand their service capabilities. Our technology allows clients to gather valuable insights into operation and consumer activity while helping our clients improve their customer experience. With Tucker's extensive expertise in parking technology and leadership, PRRS aims to broaden its services across North America, solidifying its status as the premier provider of gateless technology solutions to operators and facilities.

"Todd's proven track record of driving innovation and his dedication to enhancing technology-based services make him the ideal candidate to lead PRRS into its next growth phase," said Gabor Burchner, Managing Director, GB & Partners IM. "As the demand for adaptable technology solutions providers continues to rise, Todd's leadership and collaborative approach will be invaluable."

PRRS, in partnership with Asura, has successfully implemented the ARC solution and its compliance services at over 400 parking sites across 29 states. With ongoing investment from GB & Partners IM, PRRS is set to expand beyond its current identity as a "parking notice firm" to become the leading gateless technology solution for the future.

"I am thrilled to join PRRS and enhance the value we provide to our parking operating partners," said Todd Tucker. "Throughout my career, I've consistently sought to challenge the status quo by delivering innovative solutions in an ever-evolving industry. PRRS is at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance its services, and with GB & Partners IM participation, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to the parking sector and beyond. I look forward to joining the PRRS team and collaborating with our clients to push boundaries and innovate in compliance and facility monitoring services."

About Parking Revenue Recovery Services

Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Inc. (PRRS) is North America's leading Parking Compliance and Facility Monitoring technology provider. PRRS is on track to provide over 1,000 parking locations and proudly supports national, regional, and local parking operators throughout the United States. Our client owners and parking operators use our monitoring and compliance services in all properties, including commercial lots and garages, municipal facilities, college and university facilities, airports, hospitals, commercial properties, and residential buildings. PRRS creates exceptional value for its parking operator clients through increased overall customer compliance and enhanced visibility into operating activity and usage while delivering excellent customer service. We maximize the value provided to our clients through excellence, innovation, and efficiency in its compliance and monitoring services, delivered by an outstanding team of parking professionals dedicated to the highest levels of customers.

About Asura Technologies

Asura Technologies specializes in next-generation video analytics and license plate recognition software, utilizing AI to create smart parking, traffic management, frictionless tolling, and safety security applications. Active globally since 2018, Asura Technologies USA collaborates with PRRS to provide highly effective, automated parking enforcement solutions through innovative technology.

About GB & Partners IM

GB & Partners IM is an independent private equity and venture capital firm focused on innovative city technologies, fashion, fintech, medical technologies, and mechanical engineering. As the largest Hungarian-based firm in its sector, GB & Partners IM offers extensive leadership experience in private equity and venture capital investments, M&A transactions, and IPOs, providing operational support to investment entities by international standards. In 2019, GB & Partners IM became the first Hungarian venture capital firm to gain membership in Invest Europe.

