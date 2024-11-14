Jordanian Ambassadors Present Credentials To Omani Sultan, European Council President, New Zealand Governor

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Tharwah Neimat on Thursday presented her credentials to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman as Jordan's ambassador to Oman.

During the ceremony, held at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, Neimat conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to Sultan Haitham, who expressed his appreciation for King Abdullah's wise leadership and tireless efforts, and praised the "strong" relations between the two nations, according to a Foreign statement.

Sultan Haitham also stressed the "deep-rooted" ties between Oman and Jordan and wished the Kingdom and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Also on Thursday, Yousef Bataineh presented his credentials to European Council President Charles Michel as Jordan's ambassador to the European Union.

During a ceremony held at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Bataineh conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Michel, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the European Union and its people, according to a second ministry statement.

In return, President Michel asked Bataineh to convey his greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah, praising His Majesty's wise leadership.

He also emphasised the European Union's interest in boosting bilateral relations and partnership initiatives, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Janti Qalajoqa presented his credentials to New Zealand Governor General Cindy Kiro as Jordan's non-resident ambassador to New Zealand.

During the ceremony, held at the Government House in Wellington, Qalajoqa conveyed His Majesty's greetings to Kiro and his best wishes of continued progress and prosperity for the people of New Zealand.

For her part, Kiro conveyed her greetings and appreciation for King Abdullah and wished the Jordanian people continued peace and prosperity.