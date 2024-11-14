Prime Minister Directs Media Commission To Withdraw Case Against Al Mamlaka TV

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Thursday directed the withdrawal of a complaint filed by the Commission against Al Mamlaka TV.

The complaint, initially filed with the Amman Court of First Instance, involved allegations against the and its staff regarding their coverage of the recent declaration of a state of emergency, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Following the prime minister's directive, the Media Commission has formally requested the court to dismiss the case entirely and drop all charges against the station's staff.