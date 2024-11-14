Prime Minister Directs Media Commission To Withdraw Case Against Al Mamlaka TV
Date
11/14/2024 11:11:25 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday directed the withdrawal of a complaint filed by the media Commission against Al Mamlaka TV.
The complaint, initially filed with the Amman Court of First Instance, involved allegations against the channel and its staff regarding their coverage of the recent declaration of a state of emergency, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Following the prime minister's directive, the Media Commission has formally requested the court to dismiss the case entirely and drop all charges against the station's staff.
MENAFN14112024000028011005ID1108888936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.