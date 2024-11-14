Prime Minister Says Gov't Seeks To Develop, Institutionalise Agricultural Cooperatives Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with the presidents of the agricultural engineers and veterinary associations, as part of ongoing discussions with various sectors and national institutions.

The prime minister stressed the importance of cooperation in current and future agricultural sector plans and programmes, highlighting the government's commitment to benefiting from the expertise of both syndicates, which encompass "professionals" supporting large agricultural institutions and sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan pointed out that the government seeks to develop and institutionalise the agricultural cooperatives sector, with a focus on enabling cooperatives to implement innovative agricultural projects.

These projects are aimed at enhancing the sector and providing job opportunities for members of the two syndicates, as well as for the unemployed, the prime minister said, noting that the government has started allocating lands to several cooperative societies, particularly for youth, to help achieve these goals.

President of the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association Ali Abu Nuqta reviewed several initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing agricultural production, particularly in terms of high-quality crops.

He underscored the importance of land allocation for these initiatives due to their economic and operational value to citizens.

Abu Nuqta also called for resuming a training project for fresh graduates from the syndicate, which had been suspended since 2020, noting that it had previously provided employment opportunities for about 80 per cent of trainees.

President of the Jordanian Veterinary Association Ahmad Dihayat highlighted the need for a department dedicated to veterinary services that meets international standards and adapts to recent developments in the profession.

He said that the union is working on amending its law, stressing the importance of collaborating to pass these legislative changes within legal frameworks.

Hassan told the heads of the two syndicates that the government would provide all necessary support to serve and develop the professional associations, reiterating his commitment to openness and communication.