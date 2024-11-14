Albertsons Companies Partners With Uber Eats To Accept SNAP EBT Payments

(MENAFN- 3BL) In an effort to expand access to more nutritious food for millions of Americans, Albertsons Companies has partnered with Uber Eats to now accept SNAP EBT payments. Customers can use their SNAP benefits to order groceries from regional grocery banners Albertsons , Safeway , Jewel-Osco and VONS stores through the Uber Eats app.

"Albertsons Companies is a long-standing community partner committed to helping solve food insecurity, and by working with Uber Eats, we are able to make nutritious foods available to even more families in need," said Bryn Tippman Banuelos , Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Albertsons Cos. "We're dedicated to creating a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers, and we're proud to be the first retailer to accept SNAP payments through Uber Eats."

To mark this initiative, EBT cardholders will receive $0 Delivery Fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a 3-month free trial Uber One membership, which includes unlimited $0 Delivery Fee among other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.

For more information on the SNAP EBT payment option and to see if your local Albertsons Cos. store is participating, visit the Uber Eats app or website .

