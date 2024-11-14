The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kimberly Schmelzle Winsor As A Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kimberly Schmelzle Winsor is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for Leading the Way in Breast Imaging Ultrasound.

Dr. Kimberly Schmelzle Winsor is making waves in the field of diagnostic radiology with her specialized expertise in breast imaging ultrasound. She is currently serving patients at Diagnostic Imaging Associates in Tulsa, OK.

Kimberly Schmelzle Winsor

Continue Reading

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Music Performance from Northern Arizona University, Dr. Winsor pursued her medical training at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix. She further honed her skills through diagnostic radiology residency and breast imaging fellowship programs at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson.

As a board-certified and fellowship-trained diagnostic radiologist with over four years of experience, Dr.

Winsor has established herself as a leader in breast imaging ultrasound. Her dedication to excellence and passion for patient care have earned her recognition among her peers and patients alike.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Dr.

Winsor is deeply committed to community advocacy. She actively supports initiatives aimed at promoting health and wellness in the Tulsa community, demonstrating her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the confines of her medical practice.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Dr. Winsor enjoys pursuing her hobbies, including hiking, biking, and music. She finds joy in playing music with her husband and children, fostering a sense of balance and fulfillment outside of her medical practice.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Winsor is committed to continued growth and success in her field. She remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in breast imaging technology, ensuring that her patients receive the highest standard of care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED