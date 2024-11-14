Ukraine's Anne Of Kyiv Brigade Completing Training In France

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the east of France, the training course for the Ukrainian infantry brigade, which now bears the name of Anne of Kyiv, is nearing completion. The corresponding commitment to train and arm several thousand Ukrainian on French territory had been undertaken by the country's president, Emmanuel Macron.

On Thursday, French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister of Sebatian Lecornu, and a delegation from the Embassy of Ukraine visited the training center, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Over the past two years, Europe has provided an opportunity to train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers. And we are proud that here in Grand Est (region of France - ed.) we also contributed to this, and our soldiers ran the project for an entire brigade," the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted.

after meeting with Rutte: Nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainian

Sebastien Lecornu added that training and equipping the Ukrainian brigade is a practical model of support that France shows to the world.

Together with the ministers, Ukraine's Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, watched the brigade demonstrate a combat maneuver at the level of a joint battle group.

"There are serious reasons to believe that the training of our military in France will continue; we are working on it," he said.

The ambassador thanked the president of France, as well as all the French soldiers and officers who participated in the effort.

New NATO command in Wiesbaden will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine - Rutte

"This is a good example for other partners of Ukraine around the world," Omelchenko added.

He also spoke with the brigade commander, soldiers, and officers, noting their high motivation.

"The French emphasize that they also learned a lot from our veterans, that is, those battle-hardened soldiers who came for additional training, and this experience is invaluable for them, so brotherhood and cooperation between the two armies is now being conceived," Omelchenko said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the brigade being trained in France will arrive in Ukraine until the end of November.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a conversation with Ukrainian TV journalists.

Photo: President's Office