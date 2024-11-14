Mcclures Elevates Ecommerce Capabilities With Upgrade To Oporteo 9

(MENAFN- Pressat) After implementing Oporteo to replace their legacy ecommerce system in 2023, McClures has recently upgraded to Oporteo 9 to take advantage of the latest features and functionality.

Oporteo 9, the newest version of the industry-leading ecommerce platform, offers enhanced API capabilities that enable faster data extraction from a wholesaler's ERP system to the Oporteo platform. For businesses like McClures, this improvement minimises delays in displaying the most up-to-date product information on their site, ensuring customers always have access to the latest offerings. Additionally, the latest version of the platform provides greater control over data extraction, allowing businesses to decide what information to pull from their back-end systems, and how frequent.

The new design features in Oporteo 9 make the platform even more customisable and flexible, allowing wholesalers to tailor their ecommerce site without incurring additional costs for web design services.

Commenting on the recent upgrade, Ben McClure, Sales Director at McClures stated, "Our upgrade to Oporteo 9 went smoothly and the Oporteo team worked well to meet our deadlines and stay within budget. Since implementing Oporteo we've found the platform to be very intuitive and the modern design makes online ordering much better for our customers.”

McClures, a growing wholesale company, invested in Oporteo after their previous ecommerce system became outdated and unsuitable. They sought a more streamlined solution to simplify their operations and meet the increasing demand for a seamless customer experience. They were particularly impressed with Oporteo's comprehensive food and drink capabilities.

Since its initial implementation, Oporteo has provided McClures with effortless ecommerce functionality, allowing their team to operate without technical expertise. By automating time-consuming tasks, Oporteo has enabled the McClures' team to focus on strategic initiatives and enhance overall customer satisfaction. Features like customer self-service and real-time stock monitoring have been especially valuable to the company.

David Shield, System Architect for Oporteo, expressed his excitement about McClures upgrading to Oporteo 9 and their continued success with the platform, stating, "Our commitment to efficiency ensures that projects are completed not just on time and within budget but also in alignment with clients' success criteria.”

With the support of Oporteo, McClures continues to harness the power of modern ecommerce, significantly boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction. Today, their customers have easy access to information, while the internal team is free to focus on strategic priorities.