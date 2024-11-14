Charity Calls For Refocus And Rethink Around COP29

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Power of Choice – Making a Difference Through Small Actions.

As world leaders, scientists, and activists come together in Azerbaijan for the 29th session of the of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29), a crucial message resonates across borders: "Use Your Superpower Wisely – The Power of Choice."

The conference, themed "In Solidarity for a Greener World," will focus on the significance of shared responsibility in combating the climate crisis and protecting our planet's future. While global negotiations and commitments are essential to drive climate action, COP29 reminds us that real, lasting impact often comes down to the choices we make in our daily lives. Each individual has the power to shape a more sustainable future by making conscious decisions – whether it's choosing eco-friendly products, reducing waste, recycling, or supporting local conservation efforts.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue (IAR), shares his thoughts around the importance of individual choices: "The most simple steps that we all take every day can have a big impact. If we all think carefully before we act, every decision we make can help us create a more nature-friendly world. Together, our actions add up to big change."

International Animal Rescue will be watching COP29 closely this year; it is imperative that we recognise the role that preventing biodiversity loss and protecting ecosystems has in mitigating climate change and improving human wellbeing. IAR's grassroots projects, such as "Power of Mama," an all-female firefighting team in Borneo, highlight the importance of empowering communities to protect their ecosystems, bolstering biodiversity, which creates environmental benefits.

While COP29 leaders focus on global policies, individuals are encouraged to take action. By making mindful choices, everyone can contribute to a more sustainable world. Gavin Bruce reminds us of the power we all hold: "Use your superpower wisely – every choice we make, no matter how small, contributes to a greater collective impact."

For those looking to make a difference, consider taking a "pre-purchase pause" and ask yourself:



Do I need it?

Can I buy second-hand or borrow instead?

Is it eco-friendly, ethical, or fair-trade?

Does this brand or packaging prioritise sustainability? Am I using my purchasing power to benefit the planet?

COP29 is the world's largest annual forum for climate action, bringing together over 200 global leaders, environmental groups, scientists, and activists in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. The conference is a pivotal moment for nations to assess progress, set new goals, and reinforce commitments to tackling climate change in solidarity.

International Animal Rescue (IAR) addresses pressing environmental and conservation issues worldwide. IAR works collaboratively with local communities to create lasting change that benefits both people and the environment with projects ranging from forest and mangrove restoration to fire prevention.

The final word from Gavin: "International Animal Rescue believes that we can still turn the tide with strong action. The future of our planet's biodiversity and life as we know it depends on the choices we make today. At COP29, we must hold leaders to their promises and think about what one thing we can do today to protect and restore our fragile ecosystems. Let's work together to give our planet and all its inhabitants a fighting chance. Let's make peace with nature."

