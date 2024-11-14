More Than Half Of Institutional Investors To Increase Crypto Holdings: Survey

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A new survey has found that more than half (57%) of institutional investors plan to increase their holdings of %Cryptocurrencies in the coming year.

The annual survey conducted by digital asset group %Sygnum also found that 65% of respondents are bullish long-term on crypto, and 69% see more favorable regulations ahead under a second Donald presidency.

The survey gathers insights from more than 400 institutional and professional investors across 27 different countries.

The conclusion of the survey is that institutional investors remain bullish on crypto, fueled by a growing willingness to take risks and long-term confidence in digital assets.

News of the survey’s results arrive as the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reaches a record $3.2 trillion U.S.

Investors continue to pile into crypto on expectations that a new Trump administration will lead to less regulation and wider adoption of digital coins and tokens.

%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the largest crypto, has risen more than 20% in the past week and is currently trading at an all-time high of $91,350 U.S.

Other cryptocurrencies are also rallying in the week since the U.S. election, with %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) gaining 26% to trade at $3,200 U.S.

Meme coins such as %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) have skyrocketed. Dogecoin is now up 250% in the past month.

So far in 2024, Bitcoin’s price has doubled and is now up 106% on the year. Flows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain robust.