Paper Says Policies Needed To Prevent Unlawful Purchase And Possession Of Firearms

Journal of Emergency Nursing also highlights trauma-informed care and dyspnea interventions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rounding out 2024, the November issue of the

Journal of Emergency Nursing is filled with a variety of topics. From an injury prevention paper on gun violence to research on dyspnea and trauma-informed care, there is something for everyone.

"Providing emergency nurses with research and information that helps them improve their patient care is so important," said Journal of Emergency Nursing Editor-in-Chief Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, CNE, FAEN, FAADN. "There is something in this issue for everyone and information ED nurses can immediately put into practice."

Articles in this issue include:



"An Introduction to the Semantics and Statistics Behind the Firearms Policy Debate." Authors delve into why those on each side of the debate quote differing statistics and facts related to firearm violence. Although there is confusion among the varying statistics, there is agreement on the need for policies to prevent access to firearms by unlawful purchasers and violent offenders.

"Willingness to Provide Naloxone Resources for Patients at Risk of Opioid Overdose: A National Survey of Emergency Registered Nurses." Emergency nurses are constantly exposed to patients at risk for overdose, but dispensing rates are much lower than the known number of patients. With clear roles and education, ED nurses can be empowered to help close that gap.

"Investigating the Efficacy of a Handheld Fan Intervention in Children with Dyspnea: A Randomized Controlled Study." Pediatric patients presenting with respiratory distress are not uncommon in an ED. Something as simple as introducing a handheld fan can improve symptom management and patient comfort.

"Measurement of Patient-Level Outcomes After Implementation of Trauma-Informed Care Training in the Emergency Department: A Pilot Study." In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers attempted to measure the patient-level impact after TIC training for ED staff. The study concluded that outcomes are unclear, and more research is needed. "Comparison of Performance Characteristics in Early Warning Scoring Tools for Diagnosis of Intubation and Mortality Among COVID-19 Patients." Utilizing the Hamilton Early Warning Score and the Standardized Early Warning Score, emergency nurses have the potential to reduce patient morbidity and mortality.

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues.

