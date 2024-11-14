(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company welcomes Peter De Caluwe of Thunes and Frank Stockx of ClearBank

The company welcomes Peter De Caluwe of Thunes and Frank Stockx of ClearBank

The company welcomes Peter De Caluwe of Thunes and Frank Stockx of ClearBank

NETHERLANDS, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FINOM Appoints Fintech Heavyweights To Supervisory Board, Signals Next Phase of Growth

The company welcomes Peter De Caluwe of Thunes and Frank Stockx of ClearBank

FINOM, the leading European digital services for SMEs and entrepreneurs, announces the appointment of Peter De Caluwe and Frank Stockx to its Supervisory Board. These strategic additions mark FINOM's steps in institutional development and regulatory governance.

Peter De Caluwe, the visionary behind global cross-border payments network Thunes and fintech pioneer who has built multiple billion-euro companies, brings expertise in scaling operations and developing global payment infrastructures and credit products. De Caluwe's appointment underscores FINOM's commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.

De Caluwe stated, "I see in FINOM the same growth potential I've seen in other successful fintech companies I've built. Having scaled multiple businesses to billion-euro valuations, I know what it takes to build a market leader. I'm excited to help FINOM realize its full potential and become a dominant force in European SME banking."

Frank Stockx, a veteran of the financial services industry with 30 years of experience, brings crucial regulatory and compliance expertise to FINOM's board. His background includes serving as a board member at Visa Europe, Clear Bank Europe next to other regulated financial institutions in addition to an extensive executive career at ING. Stockx's deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and financial market complexities will be instrumental in strengthening FINOM's governance structure.

Stockx commented, "In today's complex financial landscape, maintaining robust regulatory compliance while driving innovation is crucial. FINOM's innovative approach and commitment to transparency and regulatory excellence impressed me deeply. I look forward to helping strengthen the company's governance framework as it continues its growth trajectory."

This move comes at a moment when traditional banking is facing challenges from digital disruptors, with European banks closing thousands of branches while digital-first competitors continue to gain market share, particularly in the SME segment. FINOM, which already holds an Electronic Money Institution license operational across Europe and has been recognized through multiple industry awards, is poised to capitalize on this shift.

Kos Stiskin, FINOM's Co-founder, Supervisory Board Chairman, and VP of Strategy, commented on the appointments: "We're incredibly fortunate to welcome Peter and Frank to our Supervisory Board. As FINOM continues to grow, an exceptional supervisory board is essential for overseeing our performance and fully appreciating the complexity and potential of our mission. Peter's track record in scaling large companies and Frank's expertise in operations and compliance will be invaluable to FINOM's ongoing success.”

About FINOM

FINOM is a digital financial services platform built for the unique needs of entrepreneurs and SMEs across Europe, and an official Visa card partner. FINOM's financial tools allow business operators to quickly open an account, providing a streamlined approach to online financial management, payments, invoicing, and expense management. The company is dedicated to fostering SME growth with innovative financial solutions and holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license operational across Europe. FINOM is headquartered in the Netherlands with offices across Europe. To learn more about FINOM, visit

FINOM, PNL Fintech BV

FINOM, PNL Fintech BV

+31 6 49489185

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.