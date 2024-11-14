(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nov. 14, 2024

Cabana, a modern mental provider offering confidential, tech-enabled support, has partnered with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) to provide free, comprehensive mental health resources to Virginia's veterans, Guard and Reserve members, as well as their spouses and caregivers. This collaboration expands access to Cabana's digital mental health services, including live peer support groups moderated by Virginia-certified Veteran Peer Specialists.

Originally developed through research and development initiatives with the U.S. Air Force, Cabana's services are designed to meet the unique needs of military and veteran communities. With this partnership, eligible Virginia users gain full access to Cabana's digital suite, which includes the full range of virtual, professionally facilitated groups offered by Cabana, as well as dedicated Virginia Veteran peer-led support groups. Participants can connect discreetly on topics such as transitioning to civilian life, managing family relationships, and coping with stress, all within a secure and confidential environment accessible from any device.

David Black, Founder and CEO of Cabana , underscored the mission behind the partnership: "We're honored to work with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to offer a holistic mental health solution for Virginia's military-connected community. With Virginia-certified Veteran Peer Specialists and our full array of live support groups, we're providing a powerful, confidential resource that veterans and military families can rely on, whenever and wherever they need it."

Comprehensive Access to Support : Virginia veterans, Guard/Reserve members, and their families will have unrestricted access to all live virtual groups available through Cabana, in addition to specialized peer-led groups run by Virginia-certified Veteran Peer Specialists.

Support for Families and Caregivers : The initiative includes spouses and caregivers, addressing the unique mental health needs of military-connected families through sessions tailored to issues like family dynamics, stress management, and the transition to civilian life. Confidential and Flexible Access : Cabana's services are available on mobile and desktop devices, providing Virginia's veterans and their families with an easily accessible, cost-free solution for mental health support.

This collaboration highlights Cabana's commitment to supporting the mental well-being of those who serve and their families. By joining forces with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Cabana seeks to strengthen the resilience and wellness of Virginia's military community.

About CabanaTM

Cabana is a leading, modern mental health provider offering confidential, tech-enabled support solutions tailored to the needs of diverse communities. Through live, professionally moderated group sessions, evidence-based content, and adaptable wellness tools, Cabana helps individuals proactively manage their mental health. Our mission is clear: to make mental health care more accessible through technology and human connection.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia's World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral health, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, dementia/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth's tribute to Virginia's men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit .

