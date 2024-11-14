Sysco Metro New York Donates 2,500 Turkeys To Feed Those In Need This Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company also donated $10,000 to City Harvest

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world's largest food distributor, presented a check for $10,000 to City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, to support the community where Sysco operates. Sysco's donation is part of the company's signature Nourishing Neighbors ® program where a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco branded case sold in local communities is donated back to charitable organizations in those communities.

This is an important time of year for food banks and pantries as they gear up to feed those in need this holiday season. Sysco Metro New York also delivered 2,500 turkeys to City Harvest to be distributed through local distribution events across the city this month. As part of Sysco's annual Purpose Month, a month dedicated to volunteerism, Sysco colleagues are volunteering at the Child Development Support Corporation in Brooklyn to distribute some of the turkeys through the food bank and feed the community this Thanksgiving.

“We have a responsibility and unique opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us through our Nourishing Neighbors program. We are honored to make this donation to City Harvest and help serve our community this holiday season. This is Sysco's purpose – connecting the world to share food and care for one another,” says Anthony Ventresca, Sysco Metro New York Region President.

“Thanks to this generous donation from Sysco, thousands of families across New York City will be able to gather for a Thanksgiving meal this year,” says Carlos Rodriguez, City Harvest's Chief Policy and Operations Officer.“This support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries at a record high.”

The need for food assistance in New York City is up 82% compared to pre-pandemic, and about 50% of working-age New York City households are struggling to make ends meet.

Learn more about Sysco's sustainability and community efforts by visiting sysco.com/sustainability.

