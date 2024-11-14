Americans United Against Destructive Driving: AUADD Continues To Educate Teens On Highway Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and PresidentBURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting highway safety, has been providing free driver education programs to high school students for over a three decade. With the recent increase in destructive driving incidents, AUADD is urging the public to join their cause and act against this dangerous behavior. As an all-volunteer organization, it is beyond critical, that we get support from the community, and corporate partners, stated William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving, (AUADD)According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, destructive driving is the second leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States, down from number one. This includes behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving and driving under the influence. In response to this alarming statistic, AUADD has made it their mission to continue to educate young drivers on the importance of safe and responsible driving, using their upcoming app, that will use much of what the paper form used successfully to educate over 400,000 teens since 2003.Through their free driver education program, AUADD has educated over 400,000 high school students across the country. The program covers topics such as defensive driving techniques, the dangers of distracted driving, and the consequences of driving under the influence. By equipping young drivers with the necessary knowledge and skills, AUADD believes they will continue to reduce the number of destructive driving incidents and save lives.AUADD is calling on all Americans to join their cause and take a stand against destructive driving. Whether it's through volunteering, spreading awareness, or simply practicing safe driving habits, every action counts. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.As AUADD continues to educate and advocate for highway safety, they are determined to continue to make a positive impact in the fight against destructive driving. To learn more about their free driver education program and how you can get involved, visit their website at .Join the movement and help make our roads safer for all. Let's unite against destructive driving and continue to save lives.

