Santa Cruz County Bank Announces Retirement Of Mary Anne Carson, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County (OTCQX: SCZC ) today announced the planned retirement of Mary Anne Carson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Carson will continue to serve in her current role with the Bank through January 3, 2025, to support a successful transition to her successor and to finalize the current merger systems integration.

Mary Anne Carson, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Santa Cruz County Bank

Ms. Carson was the fourth employee recruited by Santa Cruz County Bank (SCCB) in November 2003 during its pre-startup phase. Throughout her more than 20-year career with the company, Ms. Carson has been instrumental in creating and launching Santa Cruz County Bank's iconic brand, logo, website and early product offerings.

During her years at SCCB, Ms. Carson spearheaded public and private stock sales, shareholder relations, product and branch launches and conversions as well as all aspects of marketing including advertising, corporate communications, community development and engagement, donations, sponsorships and media relations. In addition, Ms. Carson led the Marketing Department through multiple transitions including merger and systems integration with Lighthouse Bank, merger and systems integration with 1st Capital Bank and complex stockholder-related changes.

Krista Snelling, Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO, commented, "Mary Anne has been the heart and soul of our marketing efforts and has served as the Bank's chief spokesperson for two decades. Since the inception of the Bank, she has been instrumental in shaping our mission and driving initiatives that have become the cornerstone of our success. Her leadership has been essential in building the trusted and beloved institution we are today.

Not only is Mary Anne responsible for creating the Bank's iconic brand, she has also developed our new brand, West Coast Community Bank, which will be launched in 2025. Her contributions to Santa Cruz County Bank are immeasurable. She has helped foster the deep relationships we cherish with our community partners, shareholders and the media. Her vision and dedication will be greatly missed, but we are excited for her as she embarks on a new chapter. On behalf of the entire team and our boards, I want to thank Mary Anne for her unwavering commitment and the enduring legacy she leaves behind."

Reflecting on her time with SCCB, Ms. Carson said, "I am so grateful for the meaningful relationships and partnerships built while serving in this role, the dedicated teamwork to bring our vision of a trusted community bank to life and the opportunity to share the story of a successful local brand. Spending every day in the creative pursuit of problem solving and community building has been a gift."

Prior to joining Santa Cruz County Bank, Ms. Carson served as Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations for Coast Commercial Bank and as Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Director of Community Relations for Monterey Bay Bank. While at Monterey Bay Bank, she was appointed to the President's Club committee that advised the President and CEO.



