FRO – Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2024


11/14/2024 4:31:36 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.

November 14, 2024
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
  • FRO - Annual Report 2023
  • FRO - Annual Report 2023_20-F
  • FRO - Directors Report
  • FRO - Remuneration Report 2023

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

