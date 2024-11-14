Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, Norway, 14 November 2024) Rick Rashilla, board member of Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus"), has purchased 50,000 shares in Hexagon Purus at an average price of NOK 5.17 per share.

Following the transaction, Rick Rashilla holds 117,362 shares in Hexagon Purus.

For additional information, please contact:

Mathias Meidell, Director Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

PDMR notification Nov 2024_F