Recode Ventures, In Partnership With Lilly, Launches Recode Edge

A competition to discover, engage, and invest in early-stage AI-powered healthcare and life sciences startups

Recode Edge is a Multi-Million Dollar Program to Enable AI-Powered Healthcare Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recode Ventures is excited to announce Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) as the Founding Partner of Recode Edge , a groundbreaking multi-million dollar investment program for early-stage AI-first healthcare startups. Recode Edge is open to innovative founders worldwide who are building AI-driven solutions to tackle some of the most critical challenges in healthcare. The most promising companies will receive equity investment to support their growth and impact.Program Highlights:-Investment: Recode Edge offers pre-seed financing to select founders, focusing on early-stage innovators using AI in the life sciences.-Target Audience: Recode Edge is open to all founders of early-stage AI-first healthcare startups. Successful candidates will be advancing programs at the cutting edge of AI-driven solutions in the life sciences.-Selection Process: The program will follow a selection process to uncover breakthrough potential at the intersection of AI and the life sciences. This process will include a preliminary application, in-depth interviews, and a final pitch event for approximately ten shortlisted companies. Up to three teams will be awarded equity financing based on scientific merit, problem significance, and innovation potential.-Final Event: The final selection event will occur in April 2025. Attendees will include entrepreneurs, Recode Ventures portfolio companies, AI and bio experts, and pharmaceutical company executives. The event will also provide mentorship and strategic access to corporate partnership opportunities.Recode Edge aims to foster innovation by identifying the most promising AI-first solutions in healthcare and providing them with the resources needed to develop disruptive products. The top teams selected will benefit from tailored mentorship, strategic partnerships, and funding opportunities.Lilly's Founding Partnership comes through Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D ( ), a core pillar of Catalyze360 external innovation dedicated to deploying world-leading research and development capabilities and scientific know-how to accelerate partner science.Vishal Gulati, MD, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Recode Ventures, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch Recode Edge in partnership with Lilly, as we believe that artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on healthcare. Our mission is to empower the brightest minds from around the world to push the boundaries of what's possible, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to bring their groundbreaking ideas to life."Armen Vidian, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Recode Ventures said,“We know first-hand that being an entrepreneur is hard. With Recode Edge, we are creating a powerful platform that invests in and supports the next generation of innovators building AI-first life sciences companies with financial investment and guidance from leading scientists, engineers, and executives."For more information about the Recode Edge program and application details, visit our website .About Recode VenturesRecode Ventures is the world's first specialist venture capital firm dedicated to investing in healthcare AI companies. Based in San Francisco and London, we back founders with whom we share the belief that artificial intelligence and other emerging platforms have the potential to revolutionize healthcare, treating and curing diseases that impact billions of lives worldwide.Our portfolio, spanning the United States and Europe, showcases pioneering ventures at the vanguard of medical innovation. From gene targeting and antibody development to cell therapy, cardiology, and surgical guidance, these companies are advancing medical science and reshaping the landscape of healthcare delivery. Recode prefers to invest early and to back founders with strong technical backgrounds.This release captures the critical aspects of the Recode Edge program, highlighting its goals, process, and target audience while setting the stage for the April 2025 event.

