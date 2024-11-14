Veeva To Release Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results On December 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) will announce results for its third quarter, which ended October 31, 2024, after close on December 5, 2024. Veeva will host a call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at at approximately 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Event: Veeva Systems' Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Conference Call Registration: Webcast: class="prnews_a" href="investors/investor-overview/default" rel="nofollow" veev

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit

