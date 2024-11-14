Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
11/14/2024 4:16:59 PM
ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2025.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .
