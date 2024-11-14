(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cummins Inc. (“Cummins” or“the Company”) (NYSE: CMI) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cummins securities between April 30, 2019, and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CMI .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to Cummins' assurances about its commitment to compliance following its April 2019 announcement regarding the Company's“emissions certification and compliance process for its pickup truck applications”, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Cummins you have until December 2, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

