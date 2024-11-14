Abivax presents third quarter 2024 key financial information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abivax presents third quarter 2024 key information PARIS, France, November 14, 2024, 10:00 p.m. CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today its key financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Abivax provided the following updates on its business and operational goals in press releases published:

On July 15, 2024 press release titled“Abivax provides operational and key program update”

On August 6, 2024 press release titled“Abivax Announces ABTECT Phase 3 Trial Achieves Key Enrollment Milestone”

On September 9, 2024 press release titled“Abivax presents first-half 2024 financial results”

On September 25, 2024 press release titled“Abivax Provides Update on Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Combination Therapy Program Strategy and Announces Early Preclinical Combination Data of Obefazimod and Etrasimod in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Mouse Model”

On October 3, 2024 press releases titled“Abivax Reports Positive Interim Efficacy and Safety Analysis of Once-Daily 25mg Obefazimod in Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis Patients After 2-Years of Open-Label Maintenance” and“Abivax Announces First Patient Enrolled in ENHANCE-CD, the Phase 2b Trial of Obefazimod in Crohn's Disease” On October 7, 2024 press release titled“Abivax Congratulates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun on Their Nobel Prize for the Discovery of microRNA and its Role in Post-Transcriptional Gene Regulation”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Preliminary Results

(Consolidated, unaudited results) Cash and Cash Equivalents: Abivax had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 180.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Based on the current operating plan and financial projections, the Company expects to be able to fund its operations into Q4 2025. Principal Debt Outstanding: Abivax had total principal debt outstanding of EUR 106.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to EUR 108.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

Principal Debt Outstanding * in millions of euros 30/09/2024 30/06/2024 Change Debt Facility Kreos/Claret Financing 75.0 75.0 0.0 Heights Convertible Notes 26.3 28.4 -2.1 BPI Conditional Advances 2.5 2.5 0.0 State Guaranteed Loan -“PGE” 2.5 2.5 0.0 Total Principal Debt Outstanding 106.3 108.4 -2.1



*Principal debt consists of principal cash owed for each respective instrument, excluding impact of fair-value adjustments and/or derivatives.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Abivax's management. PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit has not audited, reviewed, examined, compiled, nor applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business and financial objectives. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2024 under the caption"Risk Factors."