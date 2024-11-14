Panbela Provides Business Update And Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 and Recent Highlights:



Up to $12.0 million financing commitment secured from strategic investor, Nant Capital. First patient enrolled in a Phase I dose escalation study to evaluate CPP-1X-S (eflornithine sachets) in STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & CEO of Panbela, commented: "The third quarter marked another period of significant advancement for Panbela, and momentum has continued into Q4, highlighted by a transformative $12.0 million strategic financing from Nant Capital. This new investment is a nod towards potential new scientific collaborations including combining our polyamine pathway targeting approach with cutting-edge immunotherapy platforms. Our Phase III ASPIRE trial continues to progress, and the previously noted lower event rate continues to suggest potential improved survival outcomes for patients, with interim analysis still on track for Q1 2025.

We're particularly encouraged by the expansion of our clinical programs, including the initiation of patient enrollment in our Phase I dose escalation study of CPP-1X-S in STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. This new indication represents an important step in broadening the application of our polyamine metabolic inhibitor technology.

The momentum we've built across our clinical programs, coupled with the strategic investment from Nant Capital, allows us to continue advancing our mission of delivering meaningful therapeutic options to patients. As we approach several key milestones, including our ASPIRE trial interim analysis, we remain focused on efficient execution and creating value for our stockholders."

Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder of Nant Capital and Executive Chairman, Founder and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at ImmunityBio commented:

"As a surgeon on a life-long scientific quest to address pancreatic cancer, I recognize the compelling potential of orchestrating the activation of the patient's immune system and the metabolic pathways as an evolutionary approach to address this difficult to treat cancer. By combining Panbela's polyamine metabolic inhibitor platform with our immunotherapy approaches, we may change the course of how we address many solid tumors. Their lead assets, ivospemin, eflornithine, and Flynpovi, target the polyamine pathway in ways that could complement our natural killer cell and killer T cell activation technology. Given the encouraging delay in survival data for the interim analysis in the Panbela pancreatic cancer trial, I believe the combination of immunotherapy and metabolic pathway platforms could create powerful synergies in enhancing patient outcomes. This strategic investment reflects our confidence in the potential of this multi-targeted approach to reset dysregulated biology and potentially enhance anti-tumor activity. The versatility of Panbela's technology platform, from cancer applications to metabolic conditions, presents exciting opportunities for future clinical development programs that could deliver meaningful benefits to patients."

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.1 million in the quarter, nearly flat compared the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were approximately $6.0 million, compared to $6.7 million in the same period last year.

Net loss in the quarter was approximately $7.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million, or $53.74 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Total cash was $142,000 as of September 30, 2024. This does not include any investment from Nant Capital as the agreement and initial loan were executed after September 30, 2024.

Total current assets were $5.2 million and current liabilities were $20.1 million as of the same date.

Notes payable, plus accrued interest, totaled approximately $6.9 million. The current portion of the notes payable plus accrued interest totaled approximately $3.7 million. Included in the current balance are promissory notes sold as bridge fundraising in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which totaled $2.2 million.

About our Pipeline

The pipeline consists of assets currently in clinical trials with an initial focus on familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention, ovarian cancer, and diabetes. The combined development programs have a steady cadence of catalysts with programs ranging from pre-clinical to registration studies.

SBP-101 Ivospemin

Ivospemin is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. It has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating a median overall survival (OS) of 14.6 months and an objective response rate (ORR) of 48%, both exceeding what is typical for the standard of care of gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel suggesting potential complementary activity with the existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, ivospemin has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the previous Panbela-sponsored clinical trials provide support for continued evaluation of ivospemin in the ASPIRE trial. For more information, please visit .

FlynpoviTM

Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac with a dual mechanism inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increasing polyamine export and catabolism. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with sporadic large bowel polyps, the combination prevented > 90% subsequent pre-cancerous sporadic adenomas versus placebo. Focusing on FAP patients with lower gastrointestinal tract anatomy in the recent Phase III trial comparing Flynpovi to single agent eflornithine and single agent sulindac, FAP patients with lower GI anatomy (patients with an intact colon, retained rectum or surgical pouch), Flynpovi showed statistically significant benefit compared to both single agents (p≤0.02) in delaying surgical events in the lower GI for up to four years. The safety profile for Flynpovi did not significantly differ from the single agents and supports the continued evaluation of Flynpovi for FAP.

CPP-1X Eflornithine

CPP-1X (eflornithine) is being developed as a single agent tablet or high dose power sachet for several indications including prevention of gastric cancer and recent onset Type 1 diabetes. Preclinical studies as well as Phase 1 or Phase 2 investigator-initiated trials suggest that CPP-1X treatment may be well-tolerated and has potential activity.

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. Panbela's lead assets are Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi. Further information can be found at . Panbela's common stock is eligible for quotation on the OTCQB under the symbol“PBLA”.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)