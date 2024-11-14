Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Seaboard Corp. For Potential Violations Of Securities Laws

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Seaboard Corp. (NYSE American: SEB) (“Seaboard” or the“Company”).

The investigation concerns whether Seaboard Corp. and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

Seaboard and its subsidiaries are a diversified group of companies that operate worldwide in agricultural and ocean transport businesses. Seaboard is primarily engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S.; commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America; cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar, and alcohol production in Argentina; and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

On October 29, 2024, the Company disclosed a net loss of $149 million, equating to a loss of $153.44 per share. Seaboard reported total revenue of $2.2 billion for the quarter. The loss reflects challenges in the pork sector, which include high input costs and fluctuations in pork prices.

Months earlier, on August 1, 2024, the Company agreed to settle two lawsuits regarding its involvement in a price-fixing conspiracy with other pork producers. The settlements, totaling nearly $15 million, address claims that date back to 2009.

