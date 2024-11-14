Selecting AI Trading Bots: Tickeron Releases A Step-By-Step Guide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, Inc., a leader in AI-driven trading technology, is proud to announce the launch of an intuitive navigation system to help users select AI Stock Trading Bots that align with their trading profiles. Designed to set new standards in automated trading, this user-friendly interface provides a sophisticated array of trading strategies and tools, catering to traders from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Strategies for Trading Styles

Tickeron's new AI Trading Bots provide flexibility to accommodate different trading styles and skill levels:



Day Traders : Rapid, real-time analysis tailored for traders seeking short-term gains.



Swing Traders : Intermediate strategies designed for capturing short- to medium-term price trends.



Trend Traders : AI-driven trend analysis to help traders capture significant market movements.



Stock Pickers : Precise stock selection guided by AI-driven forecasts and analytics.

Beginners : Intuitive tools designed to help new traders enter the market with confidence

Key Features

The latest release introduces several key features that enhance the precision and versatility of AI trading:



Price Action : Bots analyze price movements to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points.



High Win Rate : Each bot is designed to maximize win rates by combining AI insights with historical data analysis.



Choppy Markets: Bots adapt to turbulent market conditions, providing stability and reliable results even in volatile environments.



Capital Strategies : Advanced capital allocation techniques help traders balance risk and return across a diversified portfolio.



Long-Only : Suited for bullish markets and focused on capital preservation.

Hedge Fund -Level Intelligence : Provides retail traders with access to capital strategies typically reserved for institutional investors.

"With the launch of our user-friendly interface for selecting AI stock trading bots, we are raising the bar in automated trading," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Tickeron, Inc. "By integrating diversification across multiple strategies and enabling real-time execution, we provide powerful solutions for both novice and experienced traders."

About Tickeron, Inc.

Tickeron, Inc. is an innovative provider of AI-driven trading tools that empower traders with real-time data, market insights, and actionable analytics. Its proprietary Financial Learning Models (FLMs) enable users to navigate the complexities of financial markets with greater precision. Whether a beginner or an expert, traders can rely on Tickeron's technology to improve their trading decisions. Legal information and disclaimers are accessible on Tickeron's platform, ensuring users are fully informed before investing.

