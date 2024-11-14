C2G Insurance Solutions Partners With Hotaling Insurance Services To Expand Individual Health Insurance Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurance Solutions

A RISK MANAGEMENT FAMILY OFFICE

C2G Insurance Solutions Partners with Hotaling Insurance Services

- Efrain Monzon, Managing Partner & President of C2G Insurance Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- C2G Insurance Solutions Partners with Hotaling Insurance Services to Expand Individual Insurance Offerings

C2G Insurance Solutions, a national insurance brokerage firm specializing in individual health insurance, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hotaling Insurance Services (HIS). As a nationally licensed and independent risk management family office, Hotaling Insurance Services is known for its expertise in developing comprehensive protection strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of a diverse clientele.

C2G Insurance Solutions, a leading national brokerage, specializes in providing tailored individual health insurance solutions that simplify the complexities of healthcare coverage. With a commitment to guiding individuals, families, and small businesses through personalized health plan options, C2G offers expertise in Medicare transition, small group insurance, and individual policies to meet diverse client needs.

With over 20 years of experience in advanced risk mitigation planning, Hotaling Insurance Services delivers high-level estate and business solutions, employee benefits programs, and Property & Casualty platforms. This new partnership will enable both companies to enhance their service offerings and provide clients with expanded options for individual health insurance.

Together, C2G Insurance Solutions and Hotaling Insurance Services will offer customized health insurance solutions for clients needing access to small group insurance, individuals aging into Medicare and transitioning off group plans, and those seeking health coverage for themselves or their families.

The vision behind this collaboration aligns perfectly with C2G's mission, co-founded by Managing Partners Efrain Monzon, Gabby Dieppa, and Neil Verdeja. Their goal has always been to provide guidance and support in navigating the complexities of individual healthcare. By partnering with Hotaling Insurance Services, C2G can further enhance its ability to serve clients by providing comprehensive, personalized health insurance solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hotaling Insurance Services, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and client-centric solutions,” said Efrain Monzon, Managing Partner & President of C2G Insurance Solutions.“This collaboration allows us to bring even greater value to our clients, offering more tailored health insurance options as they navigate key life transitions.”

Hotaling Insurance Services will now leverage C2G's expertise in individual health insurance to complement their broader suite of risk management services. Together, both firms will continue to serve clients across the nation with unparalleled service and customized health insurance strategies.

About C2G Insurance Solutions: Founded in Doral, FL, C2G Insurance Solutions is a national brokerage firm specializing in individual health insurance. With a focus on simplifying complex healthcare decisions, C2G provides customized solutions for individuals, families, and businesses navigating health insurance options.

About Hotaling Insurance Services: Hotaling Insurance Services is a nationally licensed and fully independent risk management family office with over 20 years of experience. Specializing in comprehensive risk mitigation, HIS offers estate and business planning, employee benefits programs, and Property & Casualty platforms designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

For more information, please contact:

C2G Insurance Solutions

Corporate Office: 2301 NW 87th Ave, Suite 401, Doral Fl 33172

Phone: (888) 627-5096

Email: ...

Website:

Efrain Monzon

C2G Insurance Solutions

+1 (888) 627-5096

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.