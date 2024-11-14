German Rubenstein LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Northwell Health Over Secret Bathroom Videotaping At Sleep Disorders Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- German Rubenstein LLP has filed a lawsuit against Northwell and an individual sleep technician for alleged illegal and unauthorized videotaping of patients in bathrooms at the North Shore University Hospital Sleep Disorders Center at 155 Community Drive in Great Neck, New York.

The lawsuit alleges that patients, staff, and visitors at the Sleep Disorders Center were unknowingly videotaped or photographed while in restrooms. Hidden cameras were placed in dummy smoke detectors which did not belong in the restrooms. This egregious breach not only represents a failure to uphold basic patient rights but also has deeply violated the trust patients place in healthcare providers to respect and protect their privacy.

"This case highlights a shocking and invasive breach of trust," said Joel Rubenstein, attorney with German Rubenstein LLP. "Patients should never have to worry about their privacy being compromised while seeking medical care. We are committed to seeking justice for the victims of this violation."

German Rubenstein LLP is a leader in hidden camera and surreptitious viewing cases. Its advocacy has resulted in precedent-setting results for the victims of hidden bathroom cameras in the state of New York, including the April 2014 "peeping tom" case in Midtown's New York Design Center .

Individuals who worked at, received treatment at, or visited the Sleep Disorders Center in Great Neck through April 25, 2024, and who have concerns regarding their privacy may contact the firm for a confidential consultation. The firm aims to identify any additional affected patients and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions. The lawsuit underscores the importance of privacy protections for all patients and serves as a reminder of the legal obligations medical institutions have to their patients. German

Rubenstein LLP remains dedicated to advocating for those who have been affected by this serious invasion of privacy.

The case is Brenda Pellettieri v. Northwell Health, Inc., et al., No. 529375/2024 (Kings County), October 30, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

German

Rubenstein LLP

(646) 365-0346

(212) 704-2020

Case Website

Firm website:

19

W. 44th Street, Suite 1500

New York, NY 10036

About German Rubenstein LLP

With over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements, our founding partners, Steven German and Joel Rubenstein have over 40 years of experience representing victims of personal injury, medical negligence, environmental, toxic tort, civil rights, and consumer fraud in New York, New Jersey and throughout the U.S. The firm is dedicated to representing victims of civil rights violations and other serious injustices, advocating for accountability, transparency, and justice.

Media Contact:

Madeline Slezak

[email protected]

484-574-3528

SOURCE German Rubenstein LLP

