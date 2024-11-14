Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Accident & Injury Attorneys Recognized In The 2025 Edition Of Best Law Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. Accident & Injury Attorneys, a leader in personal injury law, has been honored in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers. This prestigious recognition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional services and securing justice for its clients.The 15th edition of Best Law Firms, produced by Best Lawyers, serves as an benchmark, spotlighting top-performing law firms across 127 practice areas and 188 jurisdictions. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and in-depth analysis of law firm data. This year's ranking observed over 100,000 client references and a 65% increase in client participation, reflecting the significant trust clients place in Best Law Firms as a reliable guide.Matthew D. Shaffer, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , said,“Being recognized by Best Lawyers reflects the trust our clients place in us and our relentless pursuit of justice. This honor underscores our team's dedication and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional representation in a competitive field.”As one of the legal industry's most comprehensive guides, Best Law Firms rankings assist clients in making informed decisions and celebrate firms that demonstrate superior performance and client service. Recognition in these rankings strengthens Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP's position in the market and supports its ongoing mission to attract top legal talent and provide unmatched advocacy.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP – Accident & Injury AttorneysSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP – Accident & Injury Attorneys is a premier personal injury and maritime law firm based in Houston, TX, dedicated to securing fair outcomes for clients who have suffered injuries. With a proven track record and decades of experience, the firm represents clients in diverse personal injury matters, from motor vehicle accidents to maritime injuries, prioritizing personalized service and dedicated advocacy.

