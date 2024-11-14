Rural Export Roadshow: Unlocking Global Markets For California's Far North

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Special Event for Rural Growers and Traders in Far North California

- Dr. Keith Brookshaw, CA ETECCHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rural Export Roadshow: Unlocking Global Markets for California's Far NorthGroundbreaking Initiative Brings Export Opportunities to Rural BusinessesCalifornia's Office of Small Business - Business and Economic Development and the California Export Training and Education Center (CA ETEC) are set to launch an innovative program aimed at revolutionizing rural exports.The Rural Export Roadshow will bring critical resources and expertise directly to businesses in California's Far North, addressing longstanding challenges faced by rural exporters.Bridging the Rural-Urban Divide in International TradeA recent U.S. Congress study for the Rural Export Initiative Act of 2021 identified two major hurdles for rural exporters:1. Geographic Isolation: Rural businesses often operate far from key information hubs and major transportation routes.2. Market Access Barriers: Remote locations create significant obstacles to entering international markets.The Rural Export Roadshow is designed to overcome these challenges, offering a much need resource to businesses in Butte, Glenn, and Shasta counties.Empowering Local Businesses with Global OpportunitiesParticipants in the Rural Export Roadshow will gain invaluable insights and tools, including:- Cutting-edge market research strategies to identify best export markets and product opportunities- Access to funding resources for export market development- How to tap the growing cross border e-commerce selling opportunities- Expert guidance on developing successful export marketing plans- Success stories from rural exporters who have gone globalA Commitment to InclusivityRecognizing the diverse makeup of California's Far North, the program will feature targeted outreach to Cambodian, Hmong, Punjabi-speaking, and Spanish-speaking communities through multilingual digital marketing campaigns.Mark Your Calendars- **Inaugural Roadshow**: December 10th, 2024Register for this exciting launch event to be hosted at the Butte County Farm Bureau,- **Follow-up Event**: Late Spring 2025Multiple events throughout the region will raise awareness, identify optimal markets, and showcase resources to boost export activities.Dr. Keith Brookshaw, Director Far North, CA ETEC, states: "The Rural Export Roadshow is not just an event; it's a game-changer for California's rural economy. By bringing export expertise directly to these communities, we're opening doors to global markets that were previously out of reach."Local business owner Bertagna Nut Company adds: "As a rural grower, we've found it challenging to compete globally. This program gives us hope and the tools we need to take our products to the world stage."About CA ETECCalifornia ETEC was established in 2003 to help California education and training providers expand globally. The mission expanded in 2013 to provide hand's on consulting and training to help SMEs(growers, manufacturers and service providers) enter the global market. California ETEC has been awarded the Presidential“E” Award and“E Star” Award for Service Exporting Excellence.For More InformationContact: Mark MatsumotoCalifornia ETEC3972 Barranca Parkway, Suite 296-JIrvine, CA 92606Phone: 714-624-7001Email: ...Website: ;

