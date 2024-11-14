UH Law Center's Global Law And Policy Initiative And University Of Bologna To Collaborate On Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center's Global Law and Policy for the Americas initiative is partnering with the University of Bologna for a four-day event titled "Sustainability Week." It will be held in-person from Nov. 25 – 28 at the University of Bologna's

Forlì Campus and will also be available via livestream.

This week-long workshop, which will include academics, law students, PhD students and fellows, will explore the global and local dimensions of sustainability intersecting international law, constitutional law, comparative law, political science, economics and sociology. The grant-funded project was awarded through a competitive process by the University of Bologna.

"I am excited about this collaboration that brings together European scholars, Latin American scholars and U.S. scholars in a very unique and special way," said Elizabeth Trujillo, UH Law Center Global Law and Policy for the Americas program director, law professor and event co-organizer. "Sustainability Week allows us to build on our institutional collaboration with the University of Bologna to explore issues surrounding sustainability from research and interdisciplinary perspectives, and also a student learning perspective."

"Sustainability, climate change and sustainable development are the some of the biggest challenges of our current time," Trujillo said. "We have to figure out ways of reframing our international legal frameworks, as well as our domestic frameworks to better align with sustainable development goals."

The conference's lectures will touch on sustainability as a transnational issue, sustainability and trade, sustainability in climate engineering and sustainability in the energy transition among other discussions. Click here for the complete list of topics .

Featured speakers will include:



University of Bologna Assistant Professor Sabrina Ragone

University of Bologna Professor Marco Balboni

University of Bologna Associate Professor Marco Borraccetti

University of Houston Law Center Mary Ann & Lawrence E. Faust Professor Elizabeth Trujillo, the Founding Director of Global Law and Policy for the Americas

University of Bologna Junior Assistant Professor Maria Arvaniti

University of Houston Law Center Instructional Professor of Law Tracy Hester

University of Houston Law Center Assistant Professor Chinonso Anozie

University of Bologna Professor Giorgia Pavani's. University of Bologna Professor Riccardo Prandini

Sustainability Week is open to academics, students and graduate fellows. Up to 10 spaces are available for UH Law Center students interested in attending the event virtually.

For more information on the upcoming

"Sustainability Week"

program, please click here to view a video

or visit the University of Bologna's website .

If you would like to participate either in person or in the livestreamed event, please contact Professor Elizabeth Trujillo, GLPA director, at

[email protected]

and Karen Jones, Executive Director of Global and Graduate Programs, at [email protected] .

University of Houston Law Center media contact:

Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] .

About the University of Houston Law

Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students

About Global Law and Policy for the Americas Initiative at UH Law Center

The relationship between nations and the international landscape is changing. Global Law and Policy for the Americas provides a research platform in which to examine new legal frameworks for addressing global challenges in coordination with local solutions. Specifically, it focuses on the role of the Americas in shaping global law and policy and vice versa, particularly in areas where the intersection of the local with the global is particularly evident. Such areas include, for example, trade and investment, technological innovation, sustainability, energy resilience, environment, social justice, comparative law, and global health.

