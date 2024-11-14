A World Of Fascinating Facts In Robert Lawrence Plunkett's New Book IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to explore the quirky and intriguing corners of our world with Robert Lawrence Plunkett's latest release, IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW! This is a delightful journey through some of life's most puzzling questions and captivating facts.



Have you ever wondered why we age, or what makes us human in the grand scheme of the universe? Plunkett dives into these queries and more with a blend of wit and wisdom. From the origins of money to the mysteries of human attraction, this book is packed with insights that will make you see the world in a whole new light.



Ever been curious about why certain molecules are visible while others are not, or how to count to over 1,000 on your fingers? Plunkett's book makes these seemingly complex topics easy and entertaining. He also takes you behind the scenes of pop culture, offering a treasure trove of TV trivia and fascinating tidbits that are sure to impress at your next gathering.



And speaking of attraction, have you ever wondered why some people are drawn to "bad boys" or find older men irresistible? Plunkett sheds light on these intriguing questions, linking them to our evolutionary past and giving you a fresh perspective on human relationships.



For those with legal aspirations, IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW! is your go-to guide. Plunkett, with his vast experience as a distinguished lawyer, shares invaluable advice on starting a career in law, securing that first job, and even launching your own practice. He also reveals some lesser-known legal facts, like the real nature of crimes and the differences between divorce and dissolution of marriage.



The book is not just about facts, it's also about inspiration. Having completed 25 marathons in his 50s and 60s, Plunkett offers advice and motivation for aspiring runners, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your dreams.



IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW! combines fun, facts, and personal insights into a captivating read. Plunkett's engaging writing style ensures that you'll learn something new while enjoying every page.



About the Author

Robert Lawrence Plunkett is a well-respected wills and trusts lawyer based in Lancaster, California. With a Juris Doctor Cum Laude from Loyola Law School and an American Jurisprudence Award in Trusts and Wills, Plunkett brings a wealth of knowledge to his writing. His career includes roles as a judge pro tem and legal educator. Plunkett is also the author of the novel A California Dreamer in King Henry's Court and has completed 25 marathons. He is a proud father to his son Bobby.



