Source7 Appoints Brian Webb As President To Lead Company's Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're thrilled to have Brian take on this leadership role. It's fantastic to work with his passionate precision and clear vision. Source7 will continue to accelerate under his broader guidance.” - Lyle DonanLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Source7 , a Louisville-based data intelligence company specializing in real-time, actionable insights on household appliances and major mechanicals, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Webb as its new President. Brian, who has been serving as the company's CTO since December 2023, will continue in his CTO role while also stepping into the expanded role of President.



Brian Webb brings to Source7 a proven record of innovation and product development, with over 20 years of experience in SaaS, including high-level leadership roles at multiple startups and several successful exits. Notably, he led the streamlining of software and operations at a telecom company in the property management space, paving the way for its acquisition by RealPage Inc., where he later headed a major marketplace re-platforming project. Brian's expertise spans management, strategy, software engineering, user experience, product ownership, and quality assurance.



"Being part of Source7 has shown me the vast potential of our data and the tremendous value it brings to our customers," said Brian Webb. "I'm thrilled to step into this role to grow our customer base and expand our offerings, furthering our commitment to deliver actionable insights on appliances and mechanicals from just a photo. The opportunity to support our customers' growth across real estate, property management, and insurance is immense, and I'm excited to be on this journey."



“We're thrilled to have Brian take on this expanded leadership role,” said Lyle Donan, Chairman and Co-Founder of Source7.“Brian's a fantastic leader. It is fantastic to work with his passionate precision and clear vision. Source7 will continue to accelerate under Brian's broader guidance.”



Brian's appointment comes at a critical time for Source7 as the company accelerates customer and partner integrations to scale its contributory database of major products, appliances, and HVAC equipment. Focusing on B2B and B2B2C uses, customers continue to expand their consumption and application of Source7 data.

