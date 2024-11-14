Weekapaug Inn Announces Festive Events For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weekapaug Inn , a timeless Relais & Chateaux, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, proudly shares holiday happenings throughout the upcoming festive season. With Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and annual favorite New Year's celebrations, Weekapaug Inn is brimming with feasts and festivities, welcoming guests to celebrate the most magical time of the year with holiday events ranging from traditional meals to learning something new with special workshops and events.Thanksgiving is celebrated with family-style dinner meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Andrew Brooks and the talented Weekapaug Inn culinary team. Cherished traditional Thanksgiving favorites and innovative culinary creations highlighting local farms and flavors promise a touch of magic to each gathering.Thanksgiving Celebration – Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, 11:30 am – 6 pm$95 per adult; $40 per child ages 4-12; children 3 and under are complimentary (plus tax & service charge)5K Thanksgiving Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, 9:30 am$25 to run or walk and includes a commemorative t-shirt (registration required); complimentary to walk (registration required)Festive Event HighlightsWreath Making Workshops – Nov. 29 & 30, 2024Santa's Christmas Parties – Dec. 7 & 8, 2024Cinema Under the Stars – Fridays and Saturdays through DecemberFeast of the Fishes – Dec. 24, 2024Christmas Day Brunch – Dec. 25, 2024New Year's Eve Dinner – Dec. 31, 2024New Year's Day Brunch – Jan. 1, 2025Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef's garden provides the Inn's kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet. Each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces.Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant The Restaurant where Executive Chef Andrew Brooks, Sous Chef Cameron Gray and Executive Pastry Chef Jessica Quiet create culinary magic with their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The trio works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers to ensure the finest ingredients are available at peak freshness. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S'mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).For more information about the holiday events and happenings at Weekapaug Inn, visit weekapauginn/holidays. For reservations and information about the resort, visit weekapauginn. Follow Weekapaug Inn happenings at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.# # #

