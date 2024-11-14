Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green Joins The Prestigious EBONY Black In Power Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green, a past honoree, and her trailblazing cancer treatment, she joined the highly esteemed EBONY Black In Power Council ranks. This distinguished Council plays a crucial role in identifying and celebrating the remarkable contributions of exceptional individuals across various sectors who are driving positive impact within our culture and beyond. With an impressive track record of breaking barriers and advocating for affordable and effective healthcare, Dr. Green brings an invaluable perspective to this year's EBONY Power 100 selection process.In 2016, Dr. Green was honored and distinguished by EBONY Power 100 as one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans in the United States for developing a cancer-killing technology that eliminates tumors in mice after one 10-minute treatment and starting a nonprofit to ensure affordability."I am genuinely excited to be a part of the prestigious EBONY Black In Power Council. As a legacy recipient of this honor, I am grateful for the opportunity to play it forward by nurturing EBONY's culture of recognizing and celebrating excellence," said Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green. "I know how it feels to be a hidden figure for globally impactful and transformative contributions. I support this important work to help end recognition disparities and funding disparities in our community," Dr. Green continued.With her thoughtful insights, unwavering dedication, and commitment to excellence, Dr. Green's passion for recognizing and uplifting the achievements of worthy members of society aligns perfectly with the mission of the Power 100 Council.Dr. Green has been confirmed to attend the prestigious Power 100 Gala, set to take place at Nya West in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17, 2024. This gala event is a tribute to the excellence and influence of Black leaders across various industries, and Dr. Green's presence will undoubtedly add to the significance of the occasion.For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green, please contact Sabrina Childress Enterprises at ....Contact:Sabrina MillerSenior PublicistSabrina Childress Enterprises...(773) 442-2750About Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green:Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green is a STEM pioneer, leader, and humanitarian entrepreneur. She is known for her groundbreaking development of a cancer treatment that eliminates tumors in mice after one 10-minute treatment in 15 days without observable side effects. Dr. Green founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, to ensure affordability. She is ushering in the next generation of cancer treatments, charities, and affordable healthcare. Dr. Green is one of the nation's leading medical physicists and one of the first African American women to earn a Ph.D. in Physics. For additional details and updates, visit .About the Ebony Power 100 Council :The EBONY Power 100 Council is an esteemed assembly of influential leaders, change-makers, and innovators dedicated to honoring and celebrating Black excellence. Each year, the Council selects and recognizes the most impactful individuals across various sectors, highlighting their contributions and achievements. For additional details and updates, visit EBONY Power 100 Council website.

