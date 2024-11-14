Bitcoin Could Top Amazon Valuation In January As Trump Takes Office: Devere CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Bitcoin soared to a record-breaking $93,000 on Wednesday, bringing its cap to $1.3 trillion and placing it just behind Amazon's $1.8 trillion valuation and ahead of Nvidia's $1.2 trillion.

deVere Group , one of the world's largest independent advisory and asset management organizations, forecasts that Bitcoin could surpass as soon as January 2025, reshaping the ranks of the world's most valuable assets, currently led by Apple ($3 trillion), Microsoft ($2.8 trillion), and Saudi ($2.1 trillion).

"Bitcoin's unprecedented rise to $93,000 reflects an extraordinary shift in global markets," says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

"As we approach the start of a new US administration under President-Elect Trump, pro-crypto policies are expected to accelerate Bitcoin's growth.

"Trump's stance on reducing regulatory friction for digital assets has injected a new wave of confidence among investors. This momentum could push Bitcoin into the top ranks of global assets, surpassing major corporations, such as Amazon, within a matter of weeks."

Bitcoin's 2024 rally is underpinned by concerns about a new wave of inflation and the increasing demand for decentralized assets.

Investors view Bitcoin as a hedge against economic uncertainty, given its scarcity and independence from traditional financial systems.

Institutional adoption has added a new level of stability to Bitcoin, with major firms and asset managers integrating cryptocurrency into portfolios, signaling Bitcoin's transition from speculative asset to mainstream financial instrument.

"Bitcoin's potential to surpass Amazon and join the ranks of the top five valued companies would have been unthinkable a few years ago," Green adds.

"This isn't just about price-it's about a broader financial revolution. Investors are recognizing that Bitcoin is not just another asset; it's a shift in how value is stored, transferred, and recognized globally.

"Institutions' growing interest has lent Bitcoin the credibility it needs to attract large-scale investments. Financial giants, from asset management firms to publicly traded corporations, are adopting Bitcoin as part of a diversified strategy. This shift reflects Bitcoin's transformation from a niche asset to a recognized, strategic asset class."

He continues: "As we witness increasing institutional participation, Bitcoin is no longer simply a retail phenomenon. The continuous inflow of capital from major players adds resilience, and that's key to its stability as it pushes towards larger market caps.

"With Amazon in sight, Bitcoin's potential appears almost boundless."

If Bitcoin overtakes Amazon's valuation, it will signify more than just a record price-it will represent the evolution of the financial landscape itself. This shift signals the rise of digital assets as an integral part of the global economy, challenging long-held norms about asset valuation and financial security.

"This is a pivotal moment for Bitcoin and for finance as a whole," the deVere Group CEO says.

"In the coming months, we believe digital assets will continue to claim a larger slice of market share as they become essential components of contemporary investment portfolios. Those aligning with this trend are poised to benefit from the next era in financial innovation."