EGC Productions And Legato Arts Present Journey Of Faith: A Musical Tribute To Mother Teresa

February 22, 2025, at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

A one-night musical event at Carnegie Hall will celebrate the life of Saint Mother Teresa and highlight her legacy of service to the poor throughout the world. EGC Productions and Legato Arts are thrilled to present "Journey of Faith: A Musical Tribute to Mother Teresa ," on Saturday, February 22, 2025, 8:00 p.m. in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. With renowned conductor

Maestro Dante Anzolini , the acclaimed Orchestra of St. Luke's , and other world-class performers, the event will present traditional and new compositions from luminaries in the music world, featuring four US premieres and pieces by three living U.S. composers.

Mother Teresa was truly a global pioneer in bringing God's work to many, and the performance will be a curation of music with both historical significance and modern interpretations of her life. It is only fitting that her legacy be honored with an evening that is sure to impress, entertain, and most importantly, inspire.

Maestro Dante Anzolini conducts New York City's Orchestra of St. Luke's in a program of classical and contemporary works that reflect elements of the life of one of the greatest humanitarian leaders of modern times. The concert also features soprano Catherine Wethington , winner of the 2023 City of Brescia Tribute to Maria Callas International Competition, and baritone Sean Michael Plumb , winner of the 2016 Metropolitan Opera Council National Auditions and the 2016 Gerda Lissner Foundation International Vocal Competition, as well as a Tribute Chorale of professional singers prepared by Vladimiras Konstantinovas .

Mother Teresa was born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in 1910 to parents of Albanian heritage. She responded to a call to religious ministry in Ireland and later founded the Missionaries of Charity, a religious organization dedicated to serving the "poorest of the poor" in the slums of Calcutta, India. In recognition of her service to humanity, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and canonized Saint Teresa by Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2016.

The concert's program reflects elements of Mother Teresa's life. Highlights include Faure's Requiem and the American premiere of Albanian composer Genc Tukiçi's Hymn for Mother Teresa , which was first performed at the canonization ceremony for Saint Teresa at the Vatican in 2016, and later performed in Albania on October 19, 2023, featuring Catherine Wethington, soprano, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her beatification. Additional repertoire includes the U.S. premiere of Holst's Act III: Interlude from the opera Sita Op 23; "Letter No. 5" from New York composer Nico Muhly's Last Letter ; Missy Mazzoli 's "These Worlds in Us" ; and the 11th movement of Philip Glass' Fifth Symphony, "Paradise."

"It is my sincere honor to lead this program of beautiful music dedicated to Saint Teresa," shares conductor Maestro Anzolini. "Each work represents an important facet of her inspiring journey on this earth: Muhly's mournful tones evoke the loneliness and abandonment of Calcutta's leper community. Mazzoli's meditative work examines how grief and joy can be intertwined as one. The Indian culture she embraced is represented in Holst's Hindi musical themes and Sanskrit literature. In Glass' Paradise, we celebrate her transition to her eternal home."

EVENT DETAILS

The Concert is at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, W. 57th St. and 7th Ave, New York

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 8:00 p.m.

Performers

Dante Anzolini, Conductor

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Catherine Wethington, Soprano

Sean Michael Plumb, Baritone

Tribute Chorale, Vladimiras Konstantinovas, Director

Program

GABRIEL FAURÉ Requiem

J. S. BACH "Ich folge dir gleichfalls mit freudigen Schritten" from

St. John Passion

THOMA GAQI "Vallia me Daire" from

Valle Simfonike (US Premiere)

GENC TUKIÇI

"Vals Hyjnor" (Hymn for Mother Teresa) (US Premiere)

HERBERT HUGHES "Down by the Salley Gardens" (arr. Dante Anzolini, US Premiere)

MICHAEL BALFE "I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls" from

The Bohemian Girl

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS "The Call" from

Five Mystical Songs

CESAR FRANCK

Panis Angelicus

GUSTAV HOLST "Act III: Interlude" from

Sita

(US Premiere)

NICO MUHLY "No. 5" from

The Last Letter

MISSY MAZZOLI

These Worlds in Us

PHILIP GLASS "XI. Paradise" from Symphony No. 5

Tickets available from Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:00 am: carnegiehall | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800; Carnegie Hall Box Office at W.57th St. and 7th Ave., New York, NY 10019

Tickets range from $30 to $120.

For additional concert information, please see:

.



