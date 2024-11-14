The Sisters Of Life, Knights Of Columbus And Diocese Of Arlington Join Forces To Host A Two-Day Event To Promote The Sanctity Of Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Life

Fest: Night of Praise and Morning Rally to be held prior to the 2025 National March for Life

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to an increasingly fragmented understanding of the human person among teenagers, and in an effort to address the vital need to support pregnant women, their children and those who have suffered after abortion, the Sisters of Life, Knights of Columbus and Diocese of Arlington are uniting to host

Life Fest, a dynamic two-day pro-life event that will take place Jan. 23 and 24, 2025, at EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University. Nearly 16,000 people are expected to attend.

Life Fest 2025

Continue Reading

Life Fest

builds upon the success of the three groups' support of the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. - specifically, the Diocese of Arlington's Life is VERY Good event, which has been held annually for 12 years at EagleBank Arena, and Sisters of Life and Knights of Columbus pro-life event titled Life Fest,

which was first held in 2022.

This year, the two events have combined, offering an expanded version of Life Fest that will bring together the best of both events while maintaining all three hosts' focus on drawing people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds to encounter the truth of the goodness of each human person and the love of Jesus Christ.

"We're living in a time where the goodness of the human person is questioned," said Sister Marie Veritas, of the Sisters of Life. "Every human heart needs to know: I am good; I am important; I am irreplaceable. Every woman who is pregnant needs to know that she is not alone. Every woman who has experienced one or more abortions needs to know that Jesus sees her, loves her and longs to forgive and heal her. Working with the Knights of Columbus, we're excited to join forces this year with the Diocese of Arlington's Life is VERY Good to offer an exciting, all-new Life Fest, where we can proclaim this truth all the more."

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, who serves as the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities, is eager to welcome participants to EagleBank Arena.

"The Diocese of Arlington is excited to continue our long history of hosting groups from across the country and providing these participants with a peaceful time of prayer in preparation for the March for Life. We are especially excited that this year we will be working alongside the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus through this single ministry experience," he said.

"We welcome them to our diocese and look forward to opening our homes and churches to these pilgrims and showing the country that the future is pro-life."

Past attendees of both Life Fest and Life is VERY Good have reported that the events have changed their lives, their faith and their understanding of what it means to be pro-life.

"The Knights of Columbus is honored to partner with the Sisters of Life and the Diocese of Arlington for this new two-day Life Fest. This event will inspire a new generation and help them see that life at all stages is precious" said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. "Love is the answer; it transforms lives and changes hearts and minds, and that's what Life Fest is all about. Together, we pray for a world in which abortion is unthinkable."

Attendees of Life Fest will have the opportunity to venerate first-class relics of Pope St. John Paul II; Blessed Carlo Acutis, who is slated for canonization in 2025; the recently beatified Ulma family ; Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus; among others. There will also be opportunities for confession and eucharistic adoration.

The Sisters, Knights and the Diocese of Arlington are eager to help witness to the power of unity in this year's new event. "Together, we are stronger," said Sister Marie Veritas. "Together, we can witness more powerfully to a broken world: Life is possible! Love is possible!"

Speakers and musicians will be announced soon on the Life Fest website.

For more information about Life Fest or to register, visit: lifefestrally



About Life is VERY Good and Life Fest

Each year since 2013, thousands of teenagers have packed EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax for Life is VERY Good. The event featured

dynamic guests, including musician Matt Maher; Father Agustino Torres of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal; The Catholic Channel's Katie McGrady; Real Life Catholic

host Chris Stefanick; and the Diocese of Arlington's Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. The event was created to help thousands of young people from across the country to prayerfully prepare for the annual March for Life.

Beginning in 2023, after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, the Sisters of Life and Knights of Columbus have annually welcomed thousands of young men and women to a pre-march event: Life Fest. Held on the morning of the March for Life, Life Fest's capacity crowds have heard from inspiring witnesses such as Cardinal Seán O'Malley of Boston; Monsignor James Shea of Bismarck, North Dakota; Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life; and talented musicians such as Sarah Kroger and Damascus Worship.

About the Sisters of Life

The Sisters of Life is a Catholic religious community of women founded in New York in 1991 by John Cardinal O'Connor. Consecrated completely to Jesus, the Lord of Life, they commit themselves to the protection of human life and to the promotion of new life in Christ, acknowledging the sacredness of every person, and sharing the good news of God's abundant mercy. In this way, they seek to help reveal to each person their own innate goodness, the particular love God has for them, and the call to a life of abundant truth, joy and hope. Immersed in Eucharistic prayer within a vibrant community life, their missions include caring for vulnerable pregnant women and their unborn children, inviting those wounded by abortion into the healing mercy of Jesus, fostering a culture of life through evangelization, retreat works, spiritual accompaniment of college students, and upholding the beauty of marriage and family life. For more information, visit sistersoflife .

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and over $190 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2023. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2024 in the permanent life insurance category. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $123 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $28 billion** in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit

kofc/join.

*As of September 30, 2024

**As of September 30, 2024

About the Catholic Diocese of Arlington

The Diocese of Arlington was founded in 1974 and is a thriving community composed of 70 parishes stretching from the Washington, D.C, suburbs to the Northern Neck and Shenandoah Valley. The diocese has more than 433,000 registered Catholics, 290 priests, and 18,000 students in pre-K-12. The Office of Youth, Campus, and Young Adult Ministries offers many resources to assist parish and school leaders in the Catholic Diocese of Arlington fully incorporate young people into the life of their parish. The goal is to help young people and their families become better disciples and witnesses to Jesus Christ. Their annual events for youth and young adults continue to grow each year, with many selling out large venues weeks in advance. Each event is carefully designed to welcome young people from all cultures, with a preferential option toward inviting young people with disabilities to participate alongside their friends without disabilities. For more information, please visit arlingtondiocese/youth-ministry.

The Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge was installed as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Arlington on Dec. 6, 2016, replacing Bishop Paul S. Loverde, who had served the area as bishop for over 17 years.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED