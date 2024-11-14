October Trunk Show Hosted By The Luxury Exchange Raises Funds For Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beth and Adam Anundi, along with Allie Simpson, present Nonnie George of RMHC with donations raised by the Trunk Show event.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of its recent Trunk Show, The Luxury Exchange , Portland's premier boutique for pre-owned luxury items, is proud to announce the positive impact of the event held on October 11. The evening of luxury shopping raised funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) , contributing to vital services that support families during challenging medical journeys.The Luxury Exchange co-owners, Beth and Adam Anundi, expressed their gratitude for the community's participation, saying, "We were thrilled with the turnout and support. Seeing our customers come together to make a difference in the lives of families in need was inspiring. The success of this event reaffirms our commitment to blending luxury retail with purposeful giving."Attendees of the Trunk Show enjoyed an exclusive selection of designer items , rare finds, and one-of-a-kind accessories, all while knowing that a portion of their purchases directly supported RMHC. The event underscored The Luxury Exchange's commitment to creating a space where community, style, and philanthropy intersect.Thanks to the generosity of event attendees and The Luxury Exchange, funds raised will help RMHC in its mission to provide a home away from home for families during challenging times.The Luxury Exchange plans to host more community-centered events for those who missed the October Trunk Show. These events aim to combine the joy of luxury shopping with the powerful impact of giving back. Keep an eye on upcoming events by visiting or contacting The Luxury Exchange at (503) 930-5682.###About The Luxury ExchangeThe Luxury Exchange is Portland's leading boutique for authentic, pre-loved luxury items and accessories. It offers an unparalleled selection that caters to discerning customers seeking exceptional designs and quality.About Ronald McDonald House CharitiesRonald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. RMHC provides access to medical care, a home away from home, and a community of support for seriously ill or injured children and their families. Last year the local Oregon and SW Washington chapter provided over 22,783 free night stays, saving families $5.7 million dollars, enabling parents to focus on what matters most - their child. For more information, please visit RMHC.

