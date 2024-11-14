Dirty Fest Debuts In LA: Alternative Music Festival At Catch One On Nov. 1, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DIRTYFESTLA

Los Angeles welcomes Dirty Fest, the city's new premier alternative festival, debuting Nov. 16, 20224, at Catch One for an unforgettable experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for an Alternative music event ending off the 2024 year. Dirty Fest, the latest and most anticipated alternative music festival in Los Angeles, is making its debut with a promise to deliver an unforgettable day of music, community, and unfiltered energy. Presented by Dirty Mondays, the first-ever Dirty Fest will take place at Catch One in Los Angeles on November 16, 2024.

With five stages and a lineup of talented independent 32 bands, Dirty Fest will showcase some of the hottest names in rock, pop-punk, and emo music from across the country. The festival will be a high-octane celebration of alternative music, creating an atmosphere that's sure to keep fans on their feet from day to night.

This year's Dirty Fest lineup boasts an exciting mix of established acts and rising stars in the alternative scene. Fans can look forward to thrilling performances from headliners such as The Summer Set, Honey Revenge, DeathbyRomy, Elijah, Lil Lotus, Chandler Leighton, Nerv, and many more. Each band brings a unique sound and style, making Dirty Fest a must-attend event for music lovers.

The founders of Dirty Mondays, Paolo Casartelli and his partner Stefan Pool, are thrilled to launch this monumental event. Paolo expressed that Dirty Mondays is all about community, and having this one day where we bring everyone together is incredible. We're excited to have such great headliners and so many talented up-and-coming bands that deserve a stage and a push to get to the next level. Having curated shows in Los Angeles for over three years, Dirty Mondays is ready to make a lasting mark on the city's music scene with this being their biggest event to date. Stefan also had mentioned that they stand with the artists and want to give them the best experience ever. Dirty Fest is going to be like a rock party with 32 bands and 3,000 friends.”

Dirty Fest promises to offer more than just music; it's a fully immersive experience. With five stages and carefully curated performances, each space is designed to amplify the energy of live music and bring fans closer to the artists. Catch One known for its storied history in LA's nightlife and live music scenes. Dirty Fest will provide the perfect setting for this day of high energy performances and communal celebration.

Beyond the music, Dirty Fest will feature local art installations, pop-up shops, and food trucks, giving attendees a taste of Los Angeles' diverse and creative community. Festival-goers can explore unique art, discover new brands, and sample a variety of food and drink options that capture the vibrant culture of LA.

Join us on November 16, 2024 at Catch One for a celebration of alternative music in the heart of Los Angeles.

Dirty Mondays

