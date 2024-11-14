Inventhelp Inventor Develops Therapeutic Glove To Relieve Pain (LOS-224)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a massage therapist, and I wanted to create a specially designed glove to help relieve pain and soreness in the hands," said an inventor, from

Gardena, Calif., "so I invented the VIBRO GLOVE. My adjustable design would provide an effective massage with added therapeutic qualities."

The invention provides an effective means of relieving pain in the hands. In doing so, it allows the user to enjoy a therapeutic hand massage. As a result, it increases comfort, and it helps relieve pain, soreness, stiffness, and discomfort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who work with their hands, individuals with muscle and joint pain, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-224, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

