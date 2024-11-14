EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Biotest increases revenues in the first 9 months by 4.5% to Euro 523 million

14.11.2024 / 10:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest increases revenues in the first 9 months by 4.5% to Euro

523

million



Product sales and toll increased by 13,7% to € 414 million, in part thanks to the growth of Yimmugo ®

Adjusted EBIT was maintained at previous year's level as growing core business gradually replaces earnings

from technology transfer and development services

Biotest submitted initial marketing authorization application for its Fibrinogen Concentrate (BT524) following the decentralized procedure for approval in Germany, Austria and Spain

Guidance for revenue, cash flow and ROCE corrected EBIT guidance remains unchanged

Dreieich,

Germany,

November

14,

2024. The Biotest

Group generated sales of €

522.7

million in the first nine months of the financial year 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period of the previous year (€

500.3

million). Revenue from products and toll manufacturing increased by €

49.9

million or 13.7%, to €

414.4

million. In addition, revenue from technology disclosure and development services for Grifols,

S.A. as part of the technology transfer and license agreement amounted to €

108.3

million, compared to €

135.4

million in the same period of the previous year. The new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo® had a particularly positive impact, with sales increasing by €

25.5

million to €

41.6

million. Group EBIT decreased to €

71.1

million in the first nine months of 2024 from €

125.4

million in the same period of 2023. This development is largely due to the contribution from technology disclosure and development services as part of the technology and license agreement with Grifols,

S.A. which reduced to €

87.3

million, compared to €

112.3

million. At €

37.0

million, adjusted EBIT, which reflects operating performance excluding exceptional items, was above the previous year's level (€

34.8

million). The financial result for the first nine months of the current financial year improved to €

-26.6

million (previous year: €

-29.3

million). This development is mainly due to the €

4.9

million decrease in interest expenses. Tax expenses increased by €

7.0

million to €

14.6

million compared to the previous year. As a result of the factors described above, earnings after tax (EAT) for the Biotest Group fell to €

29.9

million in the first three quarters of the 2024 financial year, compared to €

88.4

million in the same period of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per ordinary share of €

0.75, compared with €

2.22 in the same period of the previous year. Biotest submitted the initial marketing authorization application for its fibrinogen concentrate (BT524) to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, following the decentralized procedure for approval in Germany, Austria and Spain. A first marketing authorization is expected for mid-2025.

Outlook: The Board of Management currently expects a revenue increase in the low single-digit percentage range for the 2024

financial

year compared to 2023. This includes revenues from technology disclosure and from development services for Grifols,

S.A. Previously, an increase in the high single-digit percentage range had been expected. The ongoing conflict in the Middle

East poses significant risks to revenue and earnings. Economic instability in the region could lead to decreasing sales figures and may impact our financial performance. Additionally, supply chain disruptions may result in delays and increased costs. The return on capital employed (ROCE) for the 2024 financial year is to be corrected to the range of 5-8% and the cash flow from operating activities to a negative mid-double-digit million range. Previously, a slightly improved ROCE compared to the 2023 financial year (12.3%

as

of

December

31,

2023) and a positive cash flow from operating activities significantly above the previous year's level have been expected (€

-2.7

million

as

of

December

31,

2023). Measures to improve the cash flow have already been initiated. The Board of Management expects an operating result (EBIT) in a range between €

80 million and €

100

million for 2024. The nine-month report is available on the company's website under Quarterly Reports (biotest) .



About Biotest Biotest () is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value-added chain that extends from preclinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German Stock Exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain ( ).



IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...

PR contact Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ... Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

14.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Germany Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-767 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201 WKN: 522723, 522720 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2030101



End of News EQS News Service