REPLY: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2024

REPLY: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly report as of 30 September 2024

14.11.2024 / 13:01 CET/CEST

All economic indicators have substantially improved:



Consolidated of €1,666.9 million (1,548.0 as at 30 September 2023)

EBITDA of €275.5 million (235.8 as at 30 September 2023)

EBIT of €224.2 million (187.7 as at 30 September 2023)

Pre-tax profit of €216.0 million (170.3 as at 30 September 2023) Positive Net Financial Position of €312.6 million.



Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2024.

The Group's consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €1,666.9 million, an increase of 7.7% compared to €1,548.0 million recorded on 30 September 2023.

The indicators for the period are positive. Consolidated EBITDA was €275.5 million, equal to 16.5% of the consolidated revenues. As of September 2023 EBITDA was €235.8 million.

EBIT, from January to September, reached €224.2 million, equal to 13.4% of the consolidated revenues. The corresponding 2003 figure was €187.7 million.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2024, was €216.0 million, equal to 13.0% of the revenues. As of September 2023 pre-tax profit stood at €170.3 million.

For the third quarter of the year, the Group's performance is positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €552.6 million compared to €509.1 million of the third quarter 2023.

EBITDA, from July to September 2024, was equal to €95.0, million, with an EBIT of €77.5 million and pre-tax profit of €69.7 million.

As at 30 September 2024 the Group's net financial position was positive at €312.6 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2024 was positive for €234.8 million.

“In the first nine months of 2024, Reply achieved excellent results, both in terms of revenue and margins,” said Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante after the Board of Directors.“The results of the period allow us to look forward to the future with confidence.”

“Reply, continues Mario Rizzante, is characterised by its ability to interpret innovation making it functional for companies undergoing transformation. 2023 was the year of artificial intelligence, with projects aimed at understanding where and how to introduce this new form of knowledge and data utilization. In these nine months of 2024, we have instead observed a heightened awareness among companies of the real impacts of artificial intelligence. We have worked closely with our clients to define together truly effective business applications and uses. Our specialised groups have developed work methodologies and reference architectural frameworks capable of both fully exploiting the potential of AI while ensuring the essential levels of security and privacy for its application in core systems and processes for companies.“

“Today,' concludes Mario Rizzante, 'all Reply Group companies have an offerings component linked to artificial intelligence, and all our new start-ups and acquisitions are aimed at completing and enriching our portfolio of consulting and system integration skills in AI field. Our goal is to position Reply as a high-tech player able to support its clients in creating the new digital economy. Our financial solidity and continuous investment in new technologies make us ready for the future that awaits us.“



REPLY

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply

supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services.





November 14, 2024

