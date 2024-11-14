Eurobattery Minerals Publishes Preliminary Outcome For The Rights Issue – Subscribed To 60.0 Per Cent



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. Stockholm, 14 November 2024 – On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of the company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) resolved on a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 35.5 million (the“Rights issue”), that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024. The preliminary outcome indicates that the Rights issue is subscribed to approximately 41.7 per cent with and without unit rights. The outcome implies that underwriting commitments of indicatively approximately 18.3 per cent of the Rights issue are expected to be claimed, after which the Rights issue is subscribed to approximately 60.0 per cent. Eurobattery Minerals will thereby receive total issue proceeds of approximately SEK 21.3 million before issue costs. Preliminary outcome The preliminary compilation of subscriptions shows that 20,555,937 units, corresponding to approximately 40.5 per cent of the Rights issue, were subscribed for with unit rights. 614,461 units, corresponding to approximately 1.2 per cent of the Rights issue, were subscribed for without unit rights. Furthermore, 9,276,013 units, corresponding to approximately 18.3 per cent of the Rights issue, will be subscribed for by underwriters who have entered into underwriting commitments. The preliminary outcome thereby indicates that the Rights issue is subscribed to approximately 60.0 per cent. The Company will, due to the above, receive total issue proceeds of approximately SEK 21.3 million before issue costs. The Rights issue in brief Those who were registered as shareholders on the record date, 28 October 2024, received one (1) unit right for each existing share held in the Company. Three (3) unit rights entitled to subscription for one (1) unit. In addition, investors had the option to register for subscription of units without unit rights. One (1) unit consisted of seven (7) new shares and four (4) warrants of series TO6. The subscription period for the Rights issue commenced on 30 October and ended on 13 November 2024, and the subscription price in the Rights issue was SEK 0.70 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.10 per share (the warrants of series TO6 are issued free of charge). Final outcome and notice of allocation Notice of allocation to investors who have subscribed for units without unit rights will be sent in connection with the publication of the final outcome, indicatively on 15 November 2024. All those who have subscribed are, based on the preliminary outcome, expected to be allotted. Subscribed and allotted units should be paid on the settlement day, at the latest three days after the settlement note is sent out, in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Shareholders with a share deposit will receive notification of allocation and payment in accordance with their respective custodian's routines. Trading with BTU and conversion of BTU into shares and warrants of series TO6 Trading with paid subscribed units (“ BTU ”) continues until the registration of the Rights issue at the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place at the end of November 2024. As soon as the Rights issue has been registered, BTUs will be converted into shares and warrants of series TO6. Number of shares and share capital Through the Rights issue, based on the preliminary outcome, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 213,124,877, from 152,293,044 to 365,417,921, and the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 10,686,117.96, from SEK 7,635,999.40 to approximately SEK 18,322,117.36, before consideration of the bonus issue which was resolved on the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024, and which is expected to be registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office in connection with the registration of the Rights issue. Advisers Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction. For more information, please contact: Roberto García Martínez – CEO E-mail: ... This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-14 01:22 PM CET. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and X as well. Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: ... . IMPORTANT INFORMATION Publication, release, or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Eurobattery Minerals in any jurisdiction, either from Eurobattery Minerals or from anyone else. This press release is not a prospectus according to the definition in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the " Prospectus Regulation ") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A prospectus regarding the Rights issue which is described in this press release has been registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available, among other things, on Eurobattery Minerals' website. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 (" Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.



