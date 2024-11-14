عربي


The NAGA Group: Research Updates From Nuways, SMC And Warburg Reflect Merger With CAPEX.Com


11/14/2024 2:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

The NAGA Group: Research updates from NuWays, SMC and Warburg reflect merger with CAPEX
14.11.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NuWays SMC Warburg
Recommendation BUY
(BUY) 		BUY
(BUY) 		BUY
(BUY)
Price target (in EUR) 1.40
(1.40) 		1.70
(1.60) 		1.30
(1.40)
Upside potential (closing price EUR 0.73 ) 92% 133% 78%


Hamburg, 14 November 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) maintains 'BUY' recommendations in the latest research updates from NuWays, SMC and Warburg with price targets of up to EUR 1.70. Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR
0.73
on 13
November 2024, the share is attributed an upside potential of up to 133%.

The analysts emphasize the key figures for the first half of 2024 are characterized by the merger with CAPEX. However, the growth strategy of the merged company is expected to lead to strong sales and earnings growth in the future.

Click here to access.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
...


14.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2029305


MENAFN14112024004691010666ID1108887555


EQS Group

