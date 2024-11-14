The NAGA Group: Research Updates From Nuways, SMC And Warburg Reflect Merger With CAPEX.Com

EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The NAGA Group: Research updates from NuWays, SMC and Warburg reflect merger with CAPEX

14.11.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST

NuWays SMC Warburg Recommendation BUY

(BUY) BUY

(BUY) BUY

(BUY) Price target (in EUR) 1.40

(1.40) 1.70

(1.60) 1.30

(1.40) Upside potential (closing price EUR 0.73 ) 92% 133% 78%



Hamburg, 14 November 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) maintains 'BUY' recommendations in the latest research updates from NuWays, SMC and Warburg with price targets of up to EUR 1.70. Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR

0.73

on 13

November 2024, the share is attributed an upside potential of up to 133%.

The analysts emphasize the key figures for the first half of 2024 are characterized by the merger with CAPEX. However, the growth strategy of the merged company is expected to lead to strong sales and earnings growth in the future.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



