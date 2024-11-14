INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

“A smart tomorrow” – INFICON's Day Provides Impressive Insights into the Exciting Future of the and other High-Tech Industries

14.11.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, November 14, 2024 INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) presented today its latest technology innovations and product developments at its Technology Day in Balzers/Liechtenstein. In practically all target markets, INFICON is the global technology leader and the innovation partner of choice of its customers. The customer and technology awards received in the near past are a testament of INFICON's top market position as an innovator. INFICON closely works together with the world's top semiconductor tool and chip makers, plays a vital role in the rapidly growing“new energy” market including batteries, sustainable chip fabs, and new green gases such as bio-methane and hydrogen which are key to pave the way towards a greener future, and is a decisive innovation partner in many of the world's most ambitious research projects. At its Technology Day 2024, INFICON experts from the company's competence centers around the world gave insights into the future trends in the key target markets and demonstrated several product innovations and technology features that specifically address current and emerging needs of INFICON's wide high-tech customer base. INFICON is proud to provide answers and solutions contributing to the move towards a smart tomorrow and a greener economy. Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON, said:“INFICON is the global leader in smart sensors and smart manufacturing software for the semiconductor and other high-tech markets. We are at the forefront in smart sensor technology, smart manufacturing process control, and we set standards and benchmarks with our products and solutions. Our fields of expertise are complex, and we strive to find new groundbreaking solutions in close cooperation with our customers and world-leading research institutions. This is why we devote a whole day today to familiarize the international audience with key technological trends, challenges, and future solutions. Finding solutions for tomorrow's needs is the nucleus of INFICON's technological leadership. Our technological competence, our products and services help our customers address the most pressing needs of tomorrow in their respective industries. Our products are vital to control complex industrial processes, maximize productivity and output, minimize the usage of raw materials and energy, and – at the same time – they enhance safety of core processes and help move our target industries towards sustainable future and a circular economy.” In six technology sessions, INFICON experts explained how the company is helping to shape a smart tomorrow in INFICON's areas of expertise. Video presentations summarizing the key takeaways of these sessions and highlighting the technological principles and novel solutions of the latest INFICON products are available online at the following link ((Enabling Innovation for Our Tomorrow with New Vacuum Measurement Standards))

Accurate and reproducible vacuum measurement is a key driver of innovation in applications ranging from basic scientific research to the production of high value-added products. The IRG080 Ion Reference Gauge is not only the best in class but the only available ISO-standard setting and compliant gauge for accurate pressure measurement.

IRG080 ((Battery leak detection in high-speed production – An agile approach to a high-paced market))

Battery technology plays a paramount role towards a future free of fossil energies. High-performance batteries are the backbone for the transition from combustion to electric vehicles. INFICON's innovative and market-leading leak detection technology provides new and much faster testing capabilities and thus makes vital contributions to a more sustainable world. INFICON offers the fastest and smartest battery testing solutions for the industry.

ELT Vmax ((Smart Leak Detection improves equipment efficiency in fully automated Semi production lines))

Smart leak detection is key in today and tomorrow's highly automated semiconductor manufacturing. INFICON is at the technological forefront, facilitating as the global leader in leak detection the evolvement of leak detection technology in this future oriented market as INFICON products and solutions promote sustainable and efficient technologies.

SMART-Spray, I·BOOST:

UL6000 Fab Series ((How INFICON is“Building Tomorrow's Smart Factories Today))

INFICON's smart products and thought leadership are shaping the future of Semi Smart Manufacturing. INFICON's smart manufacturing solutions are applied in over 60 chip-making factories (“Fabs”). INFICON is proud to co-chair the global Semiconductor Group on Smart Manufacturing. At the Technology Day, experts provided a brief overview of what makes Semi factories so complex. They discuss the industry's Smart Manufacturing Roadmap in the context of INFICON's current and future Smart hardware and software solutions. Representative customer results from INFICON's smart products and solutions are also provided. The presentation summarizes the future vision for Semi factories and the role“Autonomous Control Rooms” will play.

Smart Manufacturing: ((From the Earth to the Moon: Smart and autonomous gas sensing applications outside the fab on robots, drones and space exploration vehicles))

Innovation is a fundamental part of INFICON's culture. We describe key projects exploring new frontiers integrating our products e.g. into automated platforms for smart field data generation on our planet and in space and visualization to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Innovation Projects ((Examples of what INFICON means by Smart Solutions for the Semi Market))

INFICON has vast experience with quartz crystal microbalance (QCM) technology and holds an undisputed top position of over 30 years in this area. The SemiQCM sensor utilizes this knowledge to solve open problems faced by the semiconductor industry. Based on this technology, INFICON builds smart, i.e. process-aware sensors which truly understand key processes. They are true“must-haves” in all fabs around the world. The presentation explains the underlying technology and highlights INFICON's solutions for the most pressing needs of our customers.

