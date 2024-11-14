Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) To Showcase Duquesne West Gold Project At 2024 New Orleans Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH)

will present its flagship Duquesne West Project at the 50th annual New Orleans Conference, held November 20-23. Located in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the project holds a historical resource of 727,000 ounces of gold, and recent efforts using AI-driven 3D modeling have allowed Emperor Metals to enhance and expand its strategy toward a cost-effective open-pit model. The company has completed over 8,000 meters in its Phase II drilling program this year, recently intersecting 52.1 meters of near-surface mineralization, underscoring resource growth potential. CEO John Florek will present on November 21 at 7:15 a.m., inviting investors to learn more about Emperor's advancements.

To view the full press release, visit



About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks

(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by

IBN