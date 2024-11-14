Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) To Showcase Duquesne West Gold Project At 2024 New Orleans Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH)
will present its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project at the 50th annual New Orleans investment Conference, held November 20-23. Located in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the project holds a historical resource of 727,000 ounces of gold, and recent efforts using AI-driven 3D modeling have allowed Emperor Metals to enhance and expand its mining strategy toward a cost-effective open-pit model. The company has completed over 8,000 meters in its Phase II drilling program this year, recently intersecting 52.1 meters of near-surface mineralization, underscoring resource growth potential. CEO John Florek will present on November 21 at 7:15 a.m., inviting investors to learn more about Emperor's advancements.
About Emperor Metals Inc.
Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.
